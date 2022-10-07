Downtown Winston-Salem historic district could be around the corner

Downtown Winston-Salem appears to be just a few steps away from becoming a federally recognized historic district.

The first step could take place on Thursday Oct. 13, when an advisory committee in Raleigh reviews the application for the district, which was approved this week during a meeting of the Winston-Salem City Council. The second could be when the state forwards the application to the National Park Service for approval.

And if the park service gives the final approval, downtown Winston-Salem would be on the National Register of Historic Places, covering 53 acres and containing 72 buildings of historic significance.

“It is home to some of the most architecturally impressive and distinctive buildings in the state,” consultant Kayla Halberg told the city council, as she explained what makes downtown Winston-Salem unique.

The effort to gain the designation was led by the owners of the Chatham Building downtown, which houses Washington Perk and Aperture Cinema.

The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, an association of downtown businesses, backs the proposed historic district designation.

“The good news about this is that people realize it does not come with any regulation,” said Jason Thiel, the president of the downtown group. “It does come with the opportunity for contributing structures to benefit from historic tax credits.”

The designation of historic significance is about more than just buildings: It includes social history, including the role that Winston-Salem played in the civil rights struggles of the 1960s.

One of those landmark moments was the first victory in North Carolina for the integration of restaurants, as Black residents staged a sit-in protest that began on Feb. 8, 1960, and ended on May 23 the same year when the city and local businesses signed an agreement.

“After three months of non-violent protest, Winston-Salem became the first city in the state to voluntarily desegregate its restaurants and lunch counters,” Halberg said.

Urban renewal efforts from the 1950s and ‘60s have come under fire recently for destroying Black businesses and homes. The application report on the proposed historic district says that the inclusion of what’s been known as the Phillips Building, now the Forsyth County Public Safety Center, recognizes both the former Black business district that stood there and the urban renewal efforts that transformed that part of downtown.

Meanwhile, several buildings in downtown Winston-Salem have had the distinction of being the tallest in the state or even in the Southeast at the time they were built, Halberg said, calling the city’s architectural history “representative of the South’s race to the sky.”

“They just kept racing with each other, and over time, one new building after another in the city would become the tallest building in the South or in the state.”

The Nissen Building, constructed in 1926, was tallest in the state until eclipsed by the Reynolds Building in 1929. The Wachovia Building, now Winston Tower, was tallest in the southeast when it was built in 1966.

The buildings in the proposed historic district are as old as the Bitting Block at 418 N. Liberty St. and the H.D. Poindexter Store, both from around 1882, and as recent as places like the Embassy Suites (1974) on North Cherry Street and the Ward Federal Building (1976) on North Main.

As Halberg explained, the statewide significance of the city’s downtown buildings lies in the wide scope of architectural styles that are expressed in ways that stand out from other cities in the state. Those styles include Art Deco, widely admired, but also Brutalist structures like the Forsyth County Hall of Justice and the Ward building.

“Brutalist architecture ... is not everyone’s favorite architecture, but it represents a movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s that is an important part of the trajectory of American architecture,” Halberg said.

The proposed historic district even has an example of what’s called Googie architecture: A building that has a futuristic “space age” feel as envisioned in the 1950s or 60s. That building, called the Firestone building on West Fifth Street, most recently housed Bib’s Downtown, a barbecue place.

Even downtown parking decks are now viewed as historic examples of how the city reacted to the growing importance of the automobile.

City officials took pains to note that the historic designation, if granted, will not interfere with a property owner’s rights or put in new requirements.

Michelle McCullough, historic preservation officer for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, said the designation gives the city some bragging rights.

But the designation also helps building owners who might be able to apply for help if they choose to renovate, she said.

“When we are doing a (historic) district, the smaller contributing buildings that would not be able to be listed can now take part in state and federal rehabilitation tax credit programs,” she said.

Of course, property owners that do take advantage of tax credits do have to face requirements that make sure the building maintains its historical integrity.

Charles Fulk, one of the co-owners of the Chatham Building, talked about how he and his business partners decided to move forward with efforts to establish the historic district:

“We think it is a perfect historic district, and didn’t see anyone else stepping forward,” he said.