Downtown Winston-Salem library now named for Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin
Downtown Winston-Salem library now named for Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin

Following through on a proposal that emerged in late January, Forsyth County has named its central library after former library director Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously enacted the name change on March 3, naming the central library the Sylvia Y. Sprinkle-Hamlin Forsyth County Central Library.

County Manager Dudley Watts said Wednesday that plans are still being developed to create the signs that will publicly mark the library's new name.

Besides leading the library for about 20 years, Sprinkle-Hamlin was well known for her leadership of the N.C. Black Repertory Co., which rolls out the National Black Theatre Festival every two years in Winston-Salem.

The festival was founded by Sprinkle-Hamlin's husband, Larry Leon Hamlin, who died in 2007. Sprinkle-Hamlin retired as library director in 2019 and died on Jan. 3. She had started out in the library system about 40 years earlier, in 1979, when she was hired to manage the children's outreach division at the library.

Winston-Salem was illuminated in purple the week of January 10, 2022 in honor of Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin. Sprinkle-Hamlin passed away January 3. She was director of the Forsyth County Public Library

but is best known for her leadership of the N.C. Black Repertory Co. and the National Black Theatre Festival. Sprinkle Hamlin kept the festival thriving after the death of her husband, Larry Leon Hamlin, in 2007. Purple and black are the official colors of the festival.

In 2000, she became the first woman and first Black person to serve as library director here.

During her tenure, county officials say, Sprinkle-Hamlin carried out technology innovations and started programs such as On The Same Page and On The Same Poem, community reading events. 

Sprinkle-Hamlin oversaw construction and reopening of library branches in Lewisville in 2007, Kernersville in 2019, Clemmons in 2021 and the Central Library in 2017. 

During her career, Sprinkle-Hamlin won awards including the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina public library director of the year and others.

