Downtown Winston-Salem library now named for Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin

Following through on a proposal that emerged in late January, Forsyth County has named its central library after former library director Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously enacted the name change on March 3, naming the central library the Sylvia Y. Sprinkle-Hamlin Forsyth County Central Library.

County Manager Dudley Watts said Wednesday that plans are still being developed to create the signs that will publicly mark the library's new name.

Besides leading the library for about 20 years, Sprinkle-Hamlin was well known for her leadership of the N.C. Black Repertory Co., which rolls out the National Black Theatre Festival every two years in Winston-Salem.

The festival was founded by Sprinkle-Hamlin's husband, Larry Leon Hamlin, who died in 2007. Sprinkle-Hamlin retired as library director in 2019 and died on Jan. 3. She had started out in the library system about 40 years earlier, in 1979, when she was hired to manage the children's outreach division at the library.

In 2000, she became the first woman and first Black person to serve as library director here.