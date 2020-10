Downtown Winston-Salem Veterans Day parade is canceled

The annual Veterans Day Parade will not be held this year, city officials said Friday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parade organizers were not able to secure a parade permit. City officials said that the state’s Phase 3 guidelines limit outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people and the city could not issue a permit.

Veterans and family members are encouraged to post a photo on their social media accounts with the hashtag #WSLovesVets. The city will repost one photo each day on its social media accounts during the month of November. Include in the post the veteran’s name, rank, military branch and years of service.

The Winston-Salem Jaycees, which organizes the annual Holiday Parade in early December, are planning to hold a unique “reverse” parade this year. Details will be announced later.

Melissa Hall