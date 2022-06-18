Dozens gather in downtown Winston-Salem to show support for drag story time.

About 50 people gathered Saturday morning in the parking lot of Bookmarks to show support for Drag Story Time after members of the Forsyth County GOP said earlier this week they planned to protest the event.

Many of the event-supporters held signs with messages like, “A child who reads is an adult who thinks” and “Love is love.”

The organizers of the event spoke to the crowd and asked people not to engage with the Republican protesters.

When children and families arrived for the story time, supporters made an aisle for them to walk up, cheering and clapping for them.

“I wanted to show support for the kids that just want to have a good time having books read for them,” said Tobi Sparks, who was holding a sign that said “Let kids be literate.”

A small group of conservative protestors, about five, were at one end of the parking lot about 10:15 a.m.

Earlier this week Ken Raymond, chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, said their protest will mainly consist of parents. The Forsyth County Men's Club on a Facebook post said they expect the Conservative Women of Forsyth County to be present as well.

"No one can really blame them," Raymond said, adding that he believes drag queen story time is a tactic of "militant gay leftists trying to separate children from their parents" in order to indoctrinate them.

"Any parent in their right mind would protest this," he said. "It's not healthy at all."

He called drag queen story time "perversion," saying that he had seen videos of children putting money down the "g-strings" of drag queens.

