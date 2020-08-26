The Rev. John Mendez, a social justice activist, raises his fist as a group of motorists honk their horns during a rally demanding justice for Jacob Blake on Wednesday on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. Blake, who grew up partly in Winston-Salem, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday.
Allison Lee Isley, Winston-Salem
Demonstrators carry an African American Flag during a rally demanding justice for Jacob Blake on Wednesday.
Barbara Torres sits in a vehicle while listening to speakers during the rally for Jacob Blake.
The rally happened in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in front of the East Winston Shopping Center. Many drivers honked their horns as they traveled by the demonstrators on MLK near its intersection with New Walkertown Road.
The demonstrators held signs such as "Justice for Jacob Blake," "Justice for John Neville" and "Black Lives Matter." The protesters chanted "No justice, no peace — no racist police," and "Say her name, Breonna Taylor." Neville died from a brain injury in December after he had been placed in a hog-tie restraint by officers at the Forsyth County jail. Taylor died in a police-involved shooting in Kentucky.
Black Lives Matter—Winston-Salem staged the rally and the march, which covered two miles.
"A lot more people are feeling the heat of the system," Tony Ndege, a protest organizer, said to the demonstrators. "People are feeling the injustice."
His organization is speaking out against racial oppression, war and poverty, Ndege said.
"Black Lives Matter—Winston-Salem isn't just coming out every time a brother gets shot and sometimes dies," Ndege said. "America is a violent society, and America was founded upon violence."
Blake, 29, who was shot at least seven times, is paralyzed after being wounded in his spinal cord, vertebrae, internal organs and his arm, his family and attorney said Tuesday in a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. Blake is being treated in a Milwaukee, Wis., hospital.
Some witnesses say that Blake was trying to break up a fight between two men Sunday in Kenosha. A cellphone video of Blake's encounter with Kenosha police shows Blake walking around and opening his car door before a police officer appears to shoot him in the back.
Kenosha police have provided few details about what happened, saying only that they were responding to a domestic dispute. Officer Rusten Sheskey of Kenosha Police Department has been identified as the officer who fired seven shots into Blake's back, according to news reports.
At the rally on King Drive, the Rev. John Mendez, a social activist and retired pastor of Emanuel Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, said he is proud of the young people who have protested racial justice throughout the summer.
"I can't do much as I used to, but I am still proud of you," Mendez said to the demonstrators. "I'm angry as hell not only with what happened to brother Blake in front of his children, but also with the 17-year-old teenager who killed (two) black protesters."
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill., was arrested and charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide, Antioch police said. Rittenhouse is being held in a jail in Vernon Hills, Ill.
"There is an alliance between the police and vigilantes," Mendez said. "What happened in Wisconsin can happen anywhere in this country."
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the circumstances that led to Blake being shot by Kenosha police.
Ndege said that the officers in Minneapolis and Kenosha who are responsible for the deaths of George Floyd and Jacob Blake must be convicted.
Ghali Hasan of Winston-Salem said that the protesters were demonstrating for a good cause because they or their relatives could be the victims of police violence.
"I want us to stop killing each other," Hasan said. "I want the police to stop killing us."
After the rally ended, the demonstrators marched about two miles through northeastern Winston-Salem. They walked on the sidewalks along King Drive, 11th Street, Cleveland Avenue and Fifth Street. Along the way, they chanted, "Power to the people," "I can't breathe," "No good cops in a racist system" and "Black Lives Matter."
Some residents at Sunrise Towers on King Drive repeated the protesters' chants of "Black Lives Matter."
After the march ended, Norr Kazi of Winston-Salem said her participation in the rally and march was worthwhile.
"I'm sick of seeing people posting things (on social media) and not coming out to protest or sign petitions to actually get things to change," Kazi said.
At a related event, about 20 attended a vigil Wednesday at Winston Square Park for the local victims of deadly gun violence. The organization, Sisters For Change, staged the vigil.
Ayo Powell of Winston-Salem, the organization's vice president, told the attendees that all city residents must work together to prevent children from going down the wrong path.
"There have been a lot of murders recently," Powell said. "There is a need for active intervention to help our youth before the streets get ahold of them. We have to protect our children by any means."
