Dr. Charlie Kennedy, Winston-Salem's first Black pediatrician, has died

Kennedy and his wife, Willie, raised more than $2 million for the United Negro College Fund as the couple hosted fundraising galas at their home from the 1990s until the early 2000s.

“My family, we had no money,” Kennedy told the Journal in February 2019. “By any definition, we were poor.

“I think about how lucky and how fortunate I was that someone else believed I could do it, too, and they were willing to risk it to give me that opportunity,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy graduated from West Charlotte High School in 1951, according to his obituary. He joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served until 1955.

Kennedy later received a bachelor’s degree from JCSU in 1959. He received his medical degree from Meharry Medical College in 1963.

“He knew he wanted to help children who were just like him,” his obituary said. “He ultimately decided to become a physician because his mother was often ill, and he admired the doctors he had seen making house calls.”

Kennedy completed his internship and one year of a general practice residency at the Kate Bidding Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem.