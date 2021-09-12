Dr. Charlie Kennedy, Winston-Salem's first Black pediatrician, has died

After Dr. Charlie Kennedy graduated in 1959 from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, he didn’t have the money to travel to Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn.
The medical college had accepted Kennedy as a medical student. In addition, the state of North Carolina set aside money for Black students to attend Meharry in exchange for working for two years in a community no larger than 15,000 people after graduation, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
College administrators told Kennedy that he had to be at the school at 8:30 a.m. on the first day of classes or he would lose his place in the program.
A grocery store owner in Charlotte gave Kennedy the money to cover the plane ticket to Nashville. He got to the medical college and later began a long career as a doctor.
Kennedy died Aug. 29 of natural causes at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Dr. Stacy Kennedy, his daughter.
Kennedy was 88.
“He was an incredible father and an incredible husband for my mother,” Stacy Kennedy said. “As busy as he was, he always found time for us (his children).”
A native of Charlotte, Kennedy would become the first Black resident at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and later the first Black pediatrician in Winston-Salem.
Kennedy and his wife, Willie, raised more than $2 million for the United Negro College Fund as the couple hosted fundraising galas at their home from the 1990s until the early 2000s.
“My family, we had no money,” Kennedy told the Journal in February 2019. “By any definition, we were poor.
“I think about how lucky and how fortunate I was that someone else believed I could do it, too, and they were willing to risk it to give me that opportunity,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy graduated from West Charlotte High School in 1951, according to his obituary. He joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served until 1955.
Kennedy later received a bachelor’s degree from JCSU in 1959. He received his medical degree from Meharry Medical College in 1963.
“He knew he wanted to help children who were just like him,” his obituary said. “He ultimately decided to become a physician because his mother was often ill, and he admired the doctors he had seen making house calls.”
Kennedy completed his internship and one year of a general practice residency at the Kate Bidding Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem.
Kennedy was accepted into the medical program at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in 1963, becoming the first Black resident at the hospital.
“They’d never had seen a Black doctor or a Black student,” Kennedy previously said. “They hadn’t seen Black people in the hospital before.
“The biggest thing to me, the honest truth, I did not have a single incident,” Kennedy said. “Nobody called me (the n word), nobody said they didn’t want me touching their child. That, to me, was the amazing part.”
In 1967, Kennedy opened his practice in East Winston to address the needs of underserved people.
“It has increased the availability of health care on the east side of the city,” Kennedy told the Journal in 1999. “In a lot of cases, we had no providers at all.”
Kennedy worked with 12 other doctors in the practice on New Walkertown Road. He eventually sold his practice to Baptist and retired in 2009.
A mentoring program to provide professional and personal support for the underrepresented minority resident and fellow physicians training at Wake Forest Baptist Health was renamed in 2019 as the Kennedy-Hopkins Scholars in honor of Kennedy and Dr. Larry Hopkins, according to the Wake Forest School of Medicine.
Kennedy mentored Hopkins, who practiced in obstetrics and gynecology at Baptist. Hopkins died in 2020.
In March 2019, Dr. Elijah Hamilton Beaty, a clinical assistant professor of cardiology at Baptist, said Kennedy was a role model for him.
“I am truly honored to walk down the path of medicine in Winston-Salem that was paved by him,” Beaty said.
