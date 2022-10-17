Dr. L. Ebony Boulware to succeed Freischlag as dean of Wake Forest medical school.

Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, the dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine since July 2017, announced Monday she is stepping down in January to concentrate on her remaining duties as chief executive of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and chief academic officer of Atrium.

The medical school announced Dr. L. Ebony Boulware will succeed Freischlag as dean, while also serving as vice chief academic officer and chief science officer of Atrium.

Boulware will be the first Black dean of the medical school.

“I am deeply honored and thrilled to join Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Atrium Health at this transformational time to advance a vision for improving health and health equity through our educational, research and clinical missions,” Boulware said.

Neither Freischlag nor Boulware were available for comment beyond the medical school's news release, which focused mostly on Boulware's hiring.

As dean and chief science officer, Boulware will lead all aspects of the medical school, including programs to advance the clinical, research, education, innovation and community engagement missions.

Boulware currently directs the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute as vice dean for translational science and associate vice chancellor for translational research at Duke University.

She was also a distinguished professor of medicine and served as chief of the division of general internal medicine in the Duke University School of Medicine.

Freischlag was named as Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s chief executive in May 2017. The interim dean appointment was for the 2017-18 academic year, after which she became permanent dean in May 2018.

Wake Forest Baptist became part of Charlotte-based Atrium on Oct. 9, 2020. A brand change to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist went into effect in August 2021.

Baptist owns and/or manages Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes medical centers for Atrium.

Stepping down as medical school dean "will allow Dr. Freischlag to focus on her CEO and CAO duties, in addition to continuing to practice as a vascular surgeon," the medical school said.

As chief executive, Freischlag oversees Wake Forest Baptist’s academic health system, which includes the medical school, as well as Wake Forest Baptist Health, Wake Forest Innovations, Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, and its network of hospitals, physician practices and medical/surgical services.

Boulware background

Boulware received her bachelor’s degree in English from Vassar College and her medical degree from the Duke medical school.

She completed her residency and chief residency at the University of Maryland prior to completing a research fellowship in general internal medicine at Johns Hopkins University, where she earned a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Boulware takes over as medical school dean as preliminary steps are underway for establishing a second campus in midtown Charlotte.

Construction was slated to begin in the third quarter with the medical school opening in 2024. Charlotte is the nation’s largest city without a four-year medical school.

Susan Wente, president of Wake Forest University, called Boulware an outstanding physician and pioneer of public health equity who "will be a truly inspiring dean of our medical school.”

“She joins the university at a time when we celebrate the 120th anniversary of our School of Medicine and as we look to the future — specifically to 2034, when Wake Forest will enter its third century,” Wente said.

“As we strive to embody inclusive excellence in all we do and live out our pro humanitate motto, we will be stronger for Dr. Boulware’s leadership, advocacy and partnership.”

Freischlag cited Boulware's international work in studying health equity, saying she "is passionate about improving health for underrepresented minorities, especially those suffering with chronic disease."

“Her groundbreaking work to develop successful interventions, raise physician awareness and change clinical practice will benefit our medical school, our health system and our community as we seek to accelerate learning and discovery by advancing the science of medicine to better care for our patients,” Freischlag added.

“Dr. Boulware also brings with her an energy and determination that will be integral as we continue to grow as an inclusive organization and educate the next generation of health care leaders.”

Compensation

The news release did not mention Boulware's future compensation as medical school dean.

In May, Wake Forest Baptist reported that Freischlag received a 40% increase — to $3.51 million — in total compensation for fiscal 2020.

Freischlag received a 5.6% raise in salary to $1.46 million. Bonus and incentive pay was unchanged at $663,750, along with $27,949 in other reportable compensation representing taxable life and disability insurance.

Although the IRS tax returns for N.C. Baptist Hospital and Wake Forest University Health Sciences are for fiscal 2020-21 — which ended June 30, 2021 — Wake Forest Baptist reported executive compensation for calendar year 2020.

That means executive compensation disclosures typically are more than 17 months old when released by the center.

“Annual incentives are subject to the attainment of clinical quality, academic and financial goals established annually by the board of directors,” Baptist said in a statement. “In short, pay is based on performance, and annual incentives are paid only to the extent to which performance goals are met.”

The system said Freischlag’s base salary was at the 56th percentile among chief executives of 31 peer academic medical centers and healthcare systems. Her total compensation was listed in the 75th percentile. Among those peer academic medical centers are Duke University Hospital, Johns Hopkins and UNC Hospitals.

The primary factors in Freischlag’s compensation jump involved retirement and deferred programs.

She was made eligible for $949,477 in “other reportable compensation,” up from $17,424 in 2019. The bulk was a taxable supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) distribution worth $915,849.

Those SERP benefits were introduced by Baptist in January 2012. The system has said the SERP plan “is a common benefit for executives in academic health systems to encourage retention and provide competitive retirement benefits.”

Those funds can be forfeited if Freischlag leaves before the vesting period is completed.