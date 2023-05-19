A quick read through Dr. Lew Stringer’s resume, accolades and accomplishments is nearly impossible.

The list is just too long.

One, though, stands out: the 1987 founding of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) in Forsyth County, a before-its-time disaster response team specifically designed to speed — and improve — pre-emergency room medical treatment when disaster strikes.

The SORT team served as a model across the state and nation, prompting other government agencies to set up their own teams.

“Lew and I worked on that together. The SORT team was just so important to us,” said Jane Stringer. “It was for the county and the state, too. It was just not done in other places, not then. It made a difference.”

Indeed.

So did Dr. Llewellyn Winn Stringer, Jr., who died Wednesday in Richmond, Va. He was 83.

Calm under fire

Stringer was born in Richmond on May 26, 1939. His father was an ABC agent, a high school football coach and a referee for the Southern Conference; his mom a secretary to a chairman of the Richmond Federal Reserve.

The young Stringer was an Eagle Scout, too.

He attended the University of Richmond and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia in 1966 before serving on active duty with the U.S. Navy at Portsmouth Naval Hospital during the Vietnam War.

“That’s where we met and where I said goodbye to him,” Jane Stringer said. “He was a medical student and I was a nursing student.”

After his Navy hitch was up, the Stringers moved to Winston-Salem where they lived for 35 years. Stringer’s day jobs were at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Wake Forest University and later at what was then called Forsyth Memorial Hospital and in private practice in respiratory medicine.

In addition to being a physician, Stringer served Forsyth County as a medical examiner and an advisor to the county Emergency Medical Services department teaching EMTs and paramedics while responding to accidents.

It was during that time that he became somewhat of a public figure as he’d reluctantly served as a public spokesman during emergencies.

“Lew was the guy, if you were upside down in a creek in a wreck, that you wanted to dive in to fix you up,” said former Sheriff Bill Schatzman. “When things were at their worst, Dr. Stringer was at his best.”

That compliment best describes Stringer’s drive to start SORT and keep it running. He and Jane Stringer did it so well that they formed the National Disaster Medical System, a national medical hazardous materials group and developed the concept of the state Special Medical Assistance Teams.

“People have asked me what his hobby was,” Jane Stringer said. “Lew’s hobby was his work. He also enjoyed teaching and caring for (medical) residents, passing his knowledge onto the next generation.”

‘His girls’

Despite appearances, Stringer did have other, outside interests.

A farm served as a point of relaxation during his off time — especially caring for show cattle.

“He called them his girls, those cows,” Jane Stringer said. “We traveled around the country hauling those cows around, which is funny since he grew up on Monument Avenue (in Richmond) and the only animals he saw growing up were statues.”

After his first retirement, Stringer moved to Virginia where he continued to work by serving the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA as a medical advisor.

A second retirement, in 2017, allowed Dr. Stringer the time to take up gardening. But it was his time working in disaster relief—SORT in particular—that stood out to him.

“He would never ask anyone to do anything he wasn’t willing to do himself,” Jane Stringer said. “Out in the field he would help put up tents and eat MREs. Just not at home.”

In addition to his wife, Stringer is survived by son Llewellyn Winn Stringer, III and wife Kara and two grandchildren.

“Dr. Lew was a hero and a model for emergency response folks,” Schatzman said.