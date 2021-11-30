Dr. Mandy Cohen, face of NC's pandemic response, to step down Jan. 1

Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's health secretary and a primary face of the state's COVID-19 pandemic response, has announced plans to step down after nearly six years in the role.
Gov. Roy Cooper's office released a statement confirming Cohen's departure from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, effective Jan. 1, and the appointment of Kody Kinsley to the job.
Cooper has a COVID-19 news conference set for 3 p.m. Tuesday in which Cohen's departure is likely to be a primary topic, along with an update on the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Kinsley is DHHS' chief deputy secretary for health and lead for COVID-19 operations.
Tuesday's statement said Cohen "plans to spend more time with her family while exploring new opportunities to carry on her work improving the health and well-being of communities."
Cohen has been rumored often to be a candidate for a position in the Biden administration after serving as a top Medicaid and Medicare administrator of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act health care overhaul.
There also have been rumblings among political observers for months that Cohen may consider running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat in 2022.
Cohen said that "it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this state at such an important moment in history."
“I am grateful for Gov. Cooper’s leadership, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished to improve the health and well-being of the state over the last five years," she said.
"There is much work still to do, and I am so pleased the governor selected Kody Kinsley to take the baton to run the next leg of this race."
Cooper said Cohen "has shown extraordinary leadership during her tenure and she has worked every day during this pandemic to help keep North Carolinians healthy and safe. We are stronger because of her efforts, and I am enormously grateful for her service."
Cohen served more than three years as state health secretary before the pandemic.
She helped launch the state's Medicaid transformation initiative, using Medicaid to address drivers of health, such as housing, transportation and employment, and restoring financial accountability to DHHS following the controversial tenure of Dr. Aldona Wos during the McCrory administration.
Cooper's office said that, under Cohen's leadership, "North Carolina has been a model for best practices to provide equitable access to COVID-19 testing and support to families so that they could safely quarantine and isolate; been recognized as best in the nation for data quality for vaccinations by race and ethnicity; and eliminated a vaccination gap between Hispanic and non-Hispanic North Carolinians and narrowed the gap for Black/African American communities."
Under Cohen’s leadership, NCDHHS hired its first chief health equity officer and has focused on reducing disparities in opportunity and outcomes for historically marginalized populations.
Kinsley has been with DHHS nearly four years.
He has been credited with overseeing the state’s response to the opioid epidemic; increasing investments in services for people with behavioral health needs and developmental disabilities; and acting as a driving force behind the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response, including North Carolina’s vaccine distribution efforts.
Responses
News of Cohen's pending departure brought praise from both Democrats and Republicans for her steady handling of the pandemic.
"Secretary Cohen's leadership throughout her tenure at DHHS has helped our state navigate turbulent times," Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said in a statement.
"She made herself available to legislators to answer questions and kept us informed about issues facing the department.
"She was also instrumental in successfully implementing Medicaid transformation. I want to thank her for her service to the state and wish her well in her future endeavors."
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said "I appreciate her leadership during the COVID pandemic. She has always been available to myself and my colleagues."
Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, said Cohen "served with dedication during a very challenging time in our state’s history."
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said that "I am grateful for her service leading us through this pandemic, an unprecedented and unnerving time. She will be missed."
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said Cohen's tenure as health secretary will be measured by not only her handling of the pandemic, but also her efforts toward Medicaid expansion.
“Early in the pandemic, it’s safe to say that Cohen engendered significant good will for her messages, including the near-constant reminder of her ’three W’s,’ " Kokai said.
“When Cohen joined the Cooper administration, she was viewed as a high-profile national figure who could help make the case for Medicaid expansion based on the Affordable Care Act.
"Now, leaving her post five years later, Cohen never was able to see Medicaid expansion enacted," Kokai said. "With Gov. Roy Cooper essentially punting on the issue for the year, now might be an opportune time for a new face to address that issue."
