Dr. Mandy Cohen, face of NC's pandemic response, to step down Jan. 1

“I am grateful for Gov. Cooper’s leadership, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished to improve the health and well-being of the state over the last five years," she said.

"There is much work still to do, and I am so pleased the governor selected Kody Kinsley to take the baton to run the next leg of this race."

Cooper said Cohen "has shown extraordinary leadership during her tenure and she has worked every day during this pandemic to help keep North Carolinians healthy and safe. We are stronger because of her efforts, and I am enormously grateful for her service."

Cohen served more than three years as state health secretary before the pandemic.

She helped launch the state's Medicaid transformation initiative, using Medicaid to address drivers of health, such as housing, transportation and employment, and restoring financial accountability to DHHS following the controversial tenure of Dr. Aldona Wos during the McCrory administration.