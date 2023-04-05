Three men were charged Tuesday with a range of drug and weapons offenses after someone in the car fired shots a person standing outside a business on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Leadarius Ham, 21, Isaiah Dwayne Branson, 18, and Datarius Kanajawan Pemberton, 27, were arrested following a brief chase and charged with a variety of felonies and misdemeanors including, fleeing to elude, carrying a concealed weapon, firing into an occupied dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident unfolded this way:

About 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer saw the occupants of a black Audi shoot at someone standing in front of El Taino, a business at 530 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

As the officer tried to stop the Audi, more shots were fired and one shot hit the business. A subsequent chase ended when suspects jumped out of the car on Third Street and ran.

They were caught after a short foot chase.

Police seized one handgun, one rifle, three cellphones, about $600 in cash, 1 ¼ pounds of marijuana, 22 grams of THC wax, 14 grams of methamphetamine, 4.6 grams of powder cocaine, 4.7 grams of crack and the car.

Each man was held on $100,000 bond.