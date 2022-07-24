Drive-by shooting victim has questions, but few answers

Nearly three weeks on, looking at the short video captured by her home security system barely fazes Farrah Eller.

A pair of cars whiz by her home on Winston-Salem’s South Side, turn around and speed by again. The second pass was punctuated by the unmistakable sound of gunshots fired at Eller’s house.

Pop-pop-pop-pop-pop. Five shots snapped off as quickly as a trigger can be squeezed. Bullets came through her front window smashing a living room TV, hit parked vehicles and struck a post on the porch.

The drive-by took maybe 2 minutes. Three tops. It happened in broad daylight on a Monday afternoon on a quiet dead-end street. Two children, Eller’s son and grandson, were playing on a trampoline in the line of fire.

“It was really fast,” Eller said. “I couldn’t get out of the house quickly enough; the kids were out there. (The shooter) had to have seen the kids on the trampoline.”

Looking at the video — she uploaded it to Winston-Salem police as soon as she saw it — no longer rankles Eller. But the police response, so far, does.

“They just said, ‘There’s a lot of this going on in Winston-Salem right now,’” Eller said. “Yeah? But when are y’all going to do something about it?”

Plenty of reports

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department’s online reporting system, on Monday June 27, there were seven reports about the discharge of firearms in the city among 12 pages of incident reports among the usual litany of break-ins, assaults and the like.

The reports, at least the parts available to anyone concerned about the escalation of random violence, contain little information. All the reports about gunfire from that day have been marked as “inactive,” probably the same minute they’re written.

The gunfire started nearly as soon as the official beginning of the day at 12:43 a.m. in the 1200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane. The 12th and final report about discharging a firearm — God only knows if that’s the complete tally — came at 9:50 p.m. from the 800 block of Pittsburg Avenue.

The fact that little visible investigative effort gets put into calls about gunfire isn’t surprising. Nobody hit? Moving on.

In 2020, Winston-Salem had nearly about 3,000 calls about discharging a firearm in the city — cop speak for gunfire — 186 calls about someone actually being shot and another 220 calls about a subject with a gun.

But when there’s a clearly identifiable victim clamoring for help, an in-person visit from, say, a detective or an investigator tasked with stemming gun violence, seems justifiable.

“If they’d do more, a follow-up, maybe they could get a handle on this stuff,” Eller said.

That’s a general comment on gun violence in the community writ large. Eller is understandably more concerned about the drive-by shooting at her house than the societal impact.

She says she gave investigators a description of the car, a license plate number, the name of a possible suspect and a screen grab of a phone log showing a series of calls and threatening texts made to Eller’s grown daughter.

So far, she said, all she’s gotten is a brief phone conversation with a patrol officer on July 8, more than a week after the shooting, during which she was told that the matter had been referred to a gun violence task force.

“He just said that it’s under investigation,” Eller said. “If they sent it to the gun squad or whatever, you’d think they’d call me, not the first (patrol) officer. It’s not even his case anymore.”

Not sitting by

Despite the frustration, Eller isn’t about to sit by without pressing for answers.

“I feel like if I don’t call them every other day and dig into it myself, they’ll just let it slide,” she said.

While she was able to quickly return to feeling safe at home, it took her 8-year-old son Mason Fowler longer. “I went to my grandma’s for (four) days,” he said. “I’m OK now.”

A mother, though, knows boyish bravado when she hears it. “They were scared,” she said of her son and grandson.

Eller understands what police deal with — 2021 was a record year for killings in Winston-Salem with 44 homicides, 39 by gunfire — and the number of street shootings continues to trend upward.

A police spokeswoman didn’t return messages last week asking about the incident at Eller’s home. But in general terms, in public remarks police brass and city leaders say the right things about the epidemic of gun violence.

“We are at a critical point,” said Chief Catrina Thompson during a public-safety news conference three weeks before Eller’s home was shot up. “We must make a decision on what are we going to do as a community to keep each other safe.”

One oft-sounded plea about prevention — and building trust — was sounded again during that meeting.

“We are asking you to please meet us halfway,” the chief said. “Please do not assume your police department will make the problem worse. We understand there are issues with trust.

“We are doing everything we can every day to build that trust, but it goes both ways. We’re asking that you help us keep our community safe.”

Granted she’s only one person, but to Eller, the rhetoric doesn’t match her experience.

“I’m just going to keep calling,” she said. “Another shooting, and it’ll only get worse.”