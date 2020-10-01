 Skip to main content
Drive-thru fair draws long lines of cars for a taste of the Carolina Classic
Drive-thru fair draws long lines of cars for a taste of the Carolina Classic

Winston-Salem may not have a fair this year, but it sure did smell like one at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on Thursday when the Carolina Classic Fair held the first day of its four-day drive-thru event.

The chance for a taste of the fair — officially canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic — drew long lines of cars Thursday. “We didn’t expect this much the first day,” said Cheryle Hartley, the fair’s director. “It’s been an overwhelming response. But it’s been great.”

The Drive-Thru offers a limited selection of favorite fair foods from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday.

The event is set up to honor social distancing by having people drive through the fairgrounds, ordering and picking up food without getting out of their cars.

Along the way, people also can donate loose change and canned food and even experience a "road bump" ride as they exit.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 100 cars were in line. “It’s been like this since 12:15 p.m.” said Robert Mulhearn, the venue and facility manager for the city of Winston-Salem, who was leading the crew taking food orders. “We knew it’d be busy, but this took it to a whole 'nother level.”

Mulhearn estimated that the average wait was an hour and 15 minutes, but some people were sitting in their cars on the fairgrounds for as long as two hours, At times, fair workers turned away cars for 30-minute periods to allow the line to shorten.

Most people didn’t seem to mind.

“We got here at 3:27,” said Debbie Payne, as she sat in a van at 4:49 p.m. with husband Jimmy and his sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Steve Maroun. They decided to make the trip worthwhile: They ordered $230 worth of turkey legs, funnel cakes and other fair food. “It adds up fast,” Debbie Payne said. "A lot of this is for the grandkids."

Juliana Frazier admitted to ordering too much, because she misses the fair. "I didn’t mind waiting," she said. "I’m coming back tomorrow."

Martha Brannon said she used to live across the street so she has spent more than her fair share of time at the fair over the years. "I just couldn’t miss it," she said as she loaded up on hot dogs, fried pickles and cotton candy.

Hartley said that, though the city collects a small percentage of the food revenue, the purpose of the Drive-Thru was primarily to help vendors. “A lot of these vendors do this across the country, and fairs are canceled everywhere. We looked at what others around the nation were doing and a lot were doing drive-thru.”

Aaron Hall of Indiana, who works for Bryan Concessions, said his company’s revenue is down 80% this year. “We did all these big fairs, but now we’re picking up a little here and a little there,” he said. “But a lot of places are doing drive-thrus.”

Chris Grimmett, the director of community and volunteer relations for Crisis Control, estimated that the organization had received more than 1,000 pounds of canned goods by 5 p.m. Thursday. “And we expect this to be our slowest day," he said. "We feel really fortunate. (The fair) is usually our biggest event of the year. Last year, we collected 70,000 items.”

After snaking through the fairgrounds and having an opportunity to donate food to Crisis Control and loose change to the Salvation Army, people had orders taken by fair workers and then had an order number put on their windshields. Fourteen vendors are offering a wide variety of fair foods that includes sirloin tips, candy apples, pineapple smoothies, and sausage and peppers. Once people ordered and paid with a credit card, they pulled their car around the far side of the vendors and waited. Runners assembled orders in bins and carried them to cars, matching the number on the windshield with a ticket.

Randy Beck said that his wife, Sarah, and kids, Haynes and Abigail, "insisted" he drive them to the fair Thursday. They were patiently waiting for an order of fried Oreos, fried pickles, hot dogs, cotton candy and more. “We love the food!” Haynes said. “And I also miss the rides.”

Drive-Thru at the Carolina Classic Fair

The Carolina Classic Fair’s Drive-Thru will continue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Admission is free. People enter at Gate 9 on 27th Street, then exit at Gate 2 near the Fairgrounds Annex and onto Deacon Boulevard.

The drive-thru occurs in this order:

• A collection station for canned-food stations to Crisis Control Ministry.

• A loose-change game, where participants can toss change from their vehicles into buckets. The game, cosponsored by WBFJ radio station, supports the Salvation Army.

• Food ordering. Payment is by credit card only. This area also sells fair T-shirts and “fair in a bag” packages that include tickets to the 2021 fair, a ball cap, lapel pin, pen, magnet and tote bag. The fair does not have online or other advance ordering, but it does have a menu posted online.

• Food pickup, where runners deliver food to vehicles using baskets for contactless delivery.

• “Road bump” ride on the way to the exit. People can drive over speed bumps for fun and stop in front of a color sign for a selfie.

People remain in their cars at all times.

On Oct. 2 and 3, the fairgrounds is hosting drive-in movies on the midway, as it has during the past few months. Movies include such titles as “Dumbo,”” Charlotte’s Web” and “Adventureland.” Four titles are being offered each night, two at 7:05 p.m. and two at 9:15 p.m. Tickets for the movies, $8.50 for children ages 5 to 11 and $10.50 for those ages 12 and up, are available in advance online.

Between movies, the fairgrounds plans 15-minute fireworks displays on those two nights. Fireworks and movie schedules are dependent on the weather.

For a menu, movie tickets and other information, visit www.carolinaclassicfair.com.

