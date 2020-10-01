Drive-thru fair draws long lines of cars for a taste of the Carolina Classic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most people didn’t seem to mind.

“We got here at 3:27,” said Debbie Payne, as she sat in a van at 4:49 p.m. with husband Jimmy and his sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Steve Maroun. They decided to make the trip worthwhile: They ordered $230 worth of turkey legs, funnel cakes and other fair food. “It adds up fast,” Debbie Payne said. "A lot of this is for the grandkids."

Juliana Frazier admitted to ordering too much, because she misses the fair. "I didn’t mind waiting," she said. "I’m coming back tomorrow."

Martha Brannon said she used to live across the street so she has spent more than her fair share of time at the fair over the years. "I just couldn’t miss it," she said as she loaded up on hot dogs, fried pickles and cotton candy.

Hartley said that, though the city collects a small percentage of the food revenue, the purpose of the Drive-Thru was primarily to help vendors. “A lot of these vendors do this across the country, and fairs are canceled everywhere. We looked at what others around the nation were doing and a lot were doing drive-thru.”