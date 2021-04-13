Drive-thru vaccination event planned for Yadkinville

The Yadkin County Public Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru event Thursday for 100 Pfizer first doses.

Individuals are not required to get their COVID-19 vaccine in their home county.

The vaccination clinic will be held on a first-come, first-serve basis from 4 to 6 p.m. at Yadkinville United Method Church, 204 W. Main St. in Yadkinville.

Individuals are asked to access the clinic via Monroe Street from Main Street. Those wanting to be vaccinated are asked not to get in line before 3:30 p.m.

Those getting their first dose of Pfizer will be scheduled for their second dose at another drive-thru event on May 6.

For more information, call the Yadkin County COVID-19 call center at 336-849-7950.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.