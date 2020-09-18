Driver charged with murder of man who was shot by Davidson County deputies after chase

Frank said the murder charge against Boothe is based on what is known as the felony murder rule. That rule says that someone can be charged with murder if a killing is committed during the commission of another felony crime.

In this case, authorities allege that felony was that Boothe assaulted deputies Bartrug and Shelton with his car. Under the felony murder rule, a person can be charged with murder even if that person did not do the actual killing.

Frank said at this point, he doesn't plan to seek any additional indictments in the case. Before the lawsuit was filed, Frank said he met with Hendrick's mother and her attorney about the case. He said he could not comment on the lawsuit because he has not seen it.

"While we appreciate the attempt to bring the driver to justice, we are disappointed that the officers in the case will not be held criminally responsible for their actions," John Vermitsky, who represents Hendrick's mother, said in a statement Friday. "We will work hard to hold them civilly accountable for our innocent client's death."