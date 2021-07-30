Driver crossed I-40 median, crashed head-on into westbound traffic in fatal Winston-Salem wreck

A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem caused a fatal crash that involved five vehicles Friday afternoon, authorities said
The wreck occurred shortly before 1 p.m. when the driver of a vehicle going east on I-40 near mile marker 196 drove off the highway to the left and went through a wire barrier in the median, said Trooper Ned Moultrie, a spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol.
That vehicle ended up in the highway’s westbound lanes, where it first sideswiped a westbound Honda van and a Ford pickup, Moultrie said. Then the wrong-way vehicle crashed head-on with a BMW before hitting another van.
The driver going the wrong way in westbound lanes was severely injured and died at the scene, Moultrie said.
The highway patrol didn’t identify the person as the agency was working to notify the family.
“It’s unfortunate,” Moultrie said. “We hate to see any loss of life.”
The drivers of the other vehicles also suffered injuries, Moultrie said. The BMW’s driver got out of the vehicle before it caught fire, according to FOX/WGHP, the Journal’s news partner.
The driver of one of the vans and the BMW’s driver were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, Moultrie said. Two other drivers were treated at the scene.
The collisions happened near the highway’s mile marker 196 and Interstate 74, the N.C. Department of Transportation said. The highway’s westbound lanes were closed for three hours.
The highway patrol is trying to determine why the driver of the passenger vehicle went through the highway’s wire barrier that began the collisions, Moultrie said.
All lanes of WB40 are closed at this time, multiple injuries and one fatality. #wsfire .107 pic.twitter.com/8KwCPYN9Iv— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) July 30, 2021
Motor vehicle crash with vehicle fire WB40 just prior to Clemmonsville Road. Units on scene E5, L5, R1, E6, Safety 7, B1, B2, FCEMS, NCSHP, WSPD, IMAP. #wsfire .107 pic.twitter.com/04skjYHlbE— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) July 30, 2021