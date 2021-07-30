Driver crossed I-40 median, crashed head-on into westbound traffic in fatal Winston-Salem wreck

A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem caused a fatal crash that involved five vehicles Friday afternoon, authorities said

The wreck occurred shortly before 1 p.m. when the driver of a vehicle going east on I-40 near mile marker 196 drove off the highway to the left and went through a wire barrier in the median, said Trooper Ned Moultrie, a spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol.

That vehicle ended up in the highway’s westbound lanes, where it first sideswiped a westbound Honda van and a Ford pickup, Moultrie said. Then the wrong-way vehicle crashed head-on with a BMW before hitting another van.

The driver going the wrong way in westbound lanes was severely injured and died at the scene, Moultrie said.

The highway patrol didn’t identify the person as the agency was working to notify the family.

“It’s unfortunate,” Moultrie said. “We hate to see any loss of life.”

The drivers of the other vehicles also suffered injuries, Moultrie said. The BMW’s driver got out of the vehicle before it caught fire, according to FOX/WGHP, the Journal’s news partner.