Driver dies after train collides with car in Thomasville
Driver dies after train collides with car in Thomasville

The driver of a Ford Focus died at the scene after a collision between a train and the vehicle Saturday evening in Thomasville.

Thomasville officers responded on the scene at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Turner Street and East Main Street.

A 2013 Ford Focus was originally traveling south on Turner Street and after crossing over East Main Street, turned right at the railroad crossing and drove west onto the railroad tracks. The vehicle was struck by an oncoming Amtrak train, the Thomasville Police Department stated in a press release.

Amtrak Northbound Train 78 was traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh with 54 passengers and three crew members. The Amtrak was originally traveling between 65 and 70 mph.

Officers are working to positively identify the driver. An autopsy with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled for Tuesday.

No other injuries were reported.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

