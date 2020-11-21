Driver dies in crash on I-85 after being ejected from car, hit by tractor-trailer, police say

GREENSBORO — A driver is dead following a crash on I-85 on Saturday where he was ejected from a car into the road and hit by a tractor-trailer, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 8:23 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to Interstate 85 near Mount Hope Church Road when they were told about a crash involving serious injuries

A 1999 Chevrolet Corvette was going north on Interstate 85 near Mount Hope Church Road.

The driver of the Corvette lost control of the vehicle, ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the guard rail before spinning and hitting a 2020 Nissan Altima being driven by a 57-year-old Whitsett man.

The driver of the Corvette was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car into the road where he was hit by a tractor-trailer, police say.

The driver of the Chevrolet Corvette was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver is not being released until family has been notified.

The driver of the Altima was taken to Alamance Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.