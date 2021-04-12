Driver dies in wreck that blocked I-40 lanes in Winston-Salem

The N.C. Highway Patrol said one person died in the wreck that blocked two westbound lanes of Interstate 40 on Sunday between Peters Creek Parkway and Hanes Mall Boulevard.

Reports say that Andre Jovon Robinson, 33, of Winston-Salem, died on the scene after the car he was driving at a high speed went out of control, slid sideways, struck an embankment and flipped over multiple times before coming to a stop on the shoulder of the freeway.

A woman and her son riding in Robinson's car were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the highway patrol said.

The right two lanes of the freeway were closed for two and a half hours because of the wreck, which remains under investigation.

