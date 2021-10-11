 Skip to main content
Driver in Davidson County logging truck wreck airlifted to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist
The driver of a logging truck that wrecked on N.C. 109 near Denton on Monday was airlifted to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist after he was pinned inside his cab by logs that broke free when the truck wrecked, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Jason Page said Dennis Mark Kennedy was driving the logging truck south on N.C. 109 a few minutes past noon when his rig ran off the road to the right, hit a bank and overturned. Logs on the trailer traveled forward and struck the cab, pinning Kennedy inside the truck for a short time.

Page said he did not have an updated report on Page's condition. 

N.C. 109 was shut down for five or six hours for cleanup, the highway patrol reported.

Page said it was not known why the rig ran off the road. The truck belongs to Shepherd Family Logging in Troy.

