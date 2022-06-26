Driver in fiery wreck faces additional charges

Winston-Salem police reported Sunday that officers have filed additional charges related to a June 6 crash.

One of the drivers involved in the crash, Lauren Krell, a 21-year-old from Lewisville, was pinned inside her burning Jeep after being struck on Skylark Road by a GMC Yukon whose driver was impaired, investigators say.

Police identified the man driving the GMC as Trevor Alan Ivester, 33, of Pfafftown. Ivester also received serious injuries in the crash, which occurred around 8 p.m. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

In the initial accident report, police said excessive speed and impairment were factors in the wreck.

Ivester was charged with multiple offenses: driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license, careless and reckless driving, exceeding a safe speed, carrying an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and a registration plate violation.

On Friday, police added two charges against Ivester: aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries.

Police said they were dispatched on June 6 to the 5100 block of Skylark Drive, which is just west of the Community Church Road intersection, and that first responders found Krell’s Jeep overturned and on fire. Krell was pinned inside.

Firefighters put out the flames and rescued Krell from the Jeep. As police kept the area on Skylark Road blocked in both directions, a helicopter landed in a field nearby and picked up Krell for an airlift to the hospital.

Officers said their investigation showed that Ivester was driving east on Skylark when he crossed the center line and his GMC collided with Krell’s Jeep.

Police said anyone with information about the crash can call investigators at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

