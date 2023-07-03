The driver of a vehicle that struck and fatally injured a pedestrian on Mount Pleasant Road on June 19 has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, Winston-Salem police said.

Lee Grant Plowman, a 72-year-old man who lived in the 4700 block of Mount Pleasant Road, died as a result of injuries he received that day when a 2013 Dodge sport utility vehicle struck him in the 2700 block of Mount Pleasant Road.

The driver of the SUV, Hernan Hernandez-Mendoza, 29, of Winston-Salem, was served with a criminal summons on June 30 for misdemeanor death by vehicle and will face a July 26 court date.

Police said Plowman was struck about 9:15 a.m. as he walked along the road, which does not have a sidewalk. Plowman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and died of his injuries.

Hernandez-Mendoza was not injured, remained on the scene and was cooperative with police, reports showed.

Plowman's death was the 15th motor vehicle fatality in 2023 in Winston-Salem, compared to eight during the same period in 2022.