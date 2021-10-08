 Skip to main content
Driver on I-74 shot in arm near Winston-Salem
Driver on I-74 shot in arm near Winston-Salem

A man driving onto Ridgewood Road from Interstate 74 was fired on and shot in the upper right arm Friday afternoon, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said Jesse Paul Davis had exited I-74 and was stopped at the stop sign where the ramp joins Ridgewood Road around 3:45 p.m., when multiple rounds were fired into his vehicle.

Davis told police he believed the shots were fired from a silver SUV that went east on I-74.

Davis was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition with a wound to his upper right arm. Police said the injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

