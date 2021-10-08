Driver on I-74 shot in arm near Winston-Salem

A man driving onto Ridgewood Road from Interstate 74 was fired on and shot in the upper right arm Friday afternoon, Winston-Salem police said.
Police said Jesse Paul Davis had exited I-74 and was stopped at the stop sign where the ramp joins Ridgewood Road around 3:45 p.m., when multiple rounds were fired into his vehicle.
Support Local Journalism
Davis told police he believed the shots were fired from a silver SUV that went east on I-74.
Davis was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition with a wound to his upper right arm. Police said the injury was not considered to be life-threatening.
Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7369
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Wes Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.