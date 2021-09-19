Driver shortage causing cuts in Winston-Salem night bus service

Visitors to the WSTA home page don't just see a notice outlining the routes that are being temporarily suspended in the evening: They also see notice that WSTA is hiring drivers who can make from $15.52 to $20.67 per hour by driving a regular route, or $13.68 to $18.24 per hour for Trans-AID drivers.

"It could be better, I will be honest," Woodson said, adding that the rates are negotiated with a union. The union and WSTA are currently in negotiations over new pay rates and other contract provisions.

WSTA is also offering a $1,000 bonus to new hires who maintain employment for at least six months after their hire. Woodson said an employee who refers someone else to be a driver can also earn a referral bonus.

It takes 120 hours of training to be a bus driver for WSTA, not counting any time needed to get a commercial driver's license if the prospective hire does not already have one.

For drivers who have the commercial license, it can take three to four weeks to complete training. Add a couple weeks on top of that if the driver needs a commercial license, too, Woodson said.

"We have four drivers in training," she said. "We are interviewing for the next class. Generally, we have one class per month if we have enough candidates."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.