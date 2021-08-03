Driver who died in wrong-way crash last week has been identified

A driver who died in a five-vehicle crash last Friday after she drove the wrong way on Interstate 40 West has been identified.

Lilia Karnia Munoz, 29, of Winston-Salem was the victim, said Trooper Ned Moultrie, a spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Moultrie also identified the other drivers involved the crash.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. when Munoz, the driver of a Honda passenger vehicle, was traveling east on I-40 near Interstate 74, the highway patrol said. Munoz then drove off the highway to the left and went through a wire barrier in the median.

Munoz's vehicle ended up in the highway's westbound lanes, where it first sideswiped a westbound Honda van and a Ford pickup, the highway patrol said.

Dana Hope Leung, 40, of Greensboro was driving the van, and Joshua Odell Evans, 27, of Stoneville was driving the pickup, Moultrie said.

Munoz's vehicle then crashed head-on with a BMW passenger car before hitting another van. Carla Catherine Alexander, 50, of Salisbury was driving the BMZ, and Astrid Soccorro Ruiz, 39, of Winston-Salem was driving the van.

Munoz was severely injured and died at the scene, the highway patrol said.