WALLBURG — Youthful fun and games in automobiles used to be so much simpler.

"We cruised Stratford Road, you know?" Wendy Goins said. "Just up and down the road."

Goins was loading groceries in her car in the Food Lion parking lot on N.C. 109 in Wallburg on Monday. The wheels of her cart rested on a skid mark in a section of the parking lot stained with overlapping black circles.

It got wild here over the weekend.

Hootin', hollerin', fast cars and fire.

Basically, some drivers turned donuts in the parking lot while several people stood inside a literal ring of fire. Many spectators, busy filming the spectacle on their phones, were precariously close to the drifting cars.

The ring of fire, as the stunt is known, happens all over the country, its popularity spread by video. Word leaks that a stunt is going to take place in a certain location, and a crowd forms, taking bystanders by surprise.

That's one reason why the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is not giving out a whole lot of information about the incident beyond a statement from Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, who called the stunt reckless.

"They are not only endangering themselves but also our entire community — especially innocent drivers and their families. We will deal with it accordingly," he said.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office also responded to both incidents. A group was out at the parking lot on Friday for about 10 minutes before law enforcement arrived, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said.

"It caught us off guard," he said.

On Saturday, they came back, and the sheriff's office, tipped off that it was going to go down, was ready.

"We ran them off," Simmons said. But not all of them. They detained several people and gathered information. Many of the people involved are not from the area, he said.

"We're going to go about making some charges out of this after we thoroughly investigate it and see what we've got," Simmons said.

This is the first time that Simmons has heard about a ring of fire happening in Davidson County. Noting the proximity of the bystanders to the cars, Simmons said that if this kind of stunt continues, someone will get hurt.

"You can't stop people from being stupid," he said. "There's no cure for it."