Driver's education bill clears second Senate committee

A bill aimed at whittling down a backlog of road tests for young drivers by allowing the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to hire contractors to do the tests has cleared its second committee.

Senate Bill 69 was recommended by the Senate Commerce and Insurance committee.

The original version would have cut from 12 to six months the length of time an individual had to have a limited learner’s permit before they can obtain a limited provisional license.

Co-primary sponsor Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Yadkin, told the committee that the number of months is being shifted to nine, which she described as a compromise after discussions with the insurance industry.

The bill would also shorten from six to three months how long a driver’s license permit holder would have to wait before being able to drive between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The bill would strike a requirement that only the DMV can provide a road test for those ages 16 and 17 years old, allowing the hiring of contractors.

A legislative agenda presented Feb. 4 to the DOT’s board of directors included “a request to allow private or school road tests to stand in for DMV road tests for teens in the graduated license program.”