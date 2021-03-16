Driver's education bill clears second Senate committee

A bill aimed at whittling down a backlog of road tests for young drivers by allowing the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to hire contractors to do the tests has cleared its second committee.
Senate Bill 69 was recommended by the Senate Commerce and Insurance committee.
The original version would have cut from 12 to six months the length of time an individual had to have a limited learner’s permit before they can obtain a limited provisional license.
Co-primary sponsor Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Yadkin, told the committee that the number of months is being shifted to nine, which she described as a compromise after discussions with the insurance industry.
The bill would also shorten from six to three months how long a driver’s license permit holder would have to wait before being able to drive between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The bill would strike a requirement that only the DMV can provide a road test for those ages 16 and 17 years old, allowing the hiring of contractors.
A legislative agenda presented Feb. 4 to the DOT’s board of directors included “a request to allow private or school road tests to stand in for DMV road tests for teens in the graduated license program.”
SB69 would require third-party contractors to receive DMV certification that its training complies with DMV criteria for conducting a road test.
The contractor would be able to charge a DMV-approved fee for conducting a road test. That fee would be subtracted from the overall fee for obtaining a license.
Prospective driver’s license applicants still would be required to have at least 60 hours of driving a motor vehicle before being issued a limited provisional license.
Those drivers still could do no more than 10 hours of driving in a week and still be required to do at least 10 hours of nighttime driving.
The bill now heads to the Senate Rules and Operations committee, the final step before a potential floor vote.
The bill would become effective immediately if signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
336-727-7376