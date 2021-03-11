Driver's education bill may get insurance industry requested tweak

The bill would allow the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles to hire third-party contractors for providing driver's education road tests.

It also would shorten from six to three months how long a driver's license permit holder would have to wait before being able to drive between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The bill would strike a requirement that only the DMV can provide a road test for those ages 16 and 17 years old.

"We're trying to solve a problem and help bridge the gap for these road tests until the pandemic is over," Sawyer said. "I know the calls about this issue are increasing to my office, and the offices of the other bill sponsors."

Sawyer said that when it comes to reducing the waiting period from six to three months on driving between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., "the goal is being more aligned with surrounding states."

"We realize the freedoms that having a driver's license can bring, including being able to get a job."

N.C. Transportation Department spokesman Steve Abbott said Feb. 17 that "we will work with the sponsors as that bill goes through the legislative process."