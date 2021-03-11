Driver's education bill may get insurance industry requested tweak

A Republican-sponsored state Senate bill focused on changes to driver's education regulations is being adjusted in a key area at the request of the insurance industry.
Senate Bill 69 was heard Thursday in a no-vote hearing of the Senate Commerce and Insurance committee. The bill is likely to be voted on at the next committee meeting.
The bill is aimed at helping to whittle down a backlog of road tests for 16- to 18-year-olds, particularly considering that driver's education programs were paused from mid-March until August.
The bill would become effective immediately if signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The original version would have cut from 12 to six months how long an individual had to have a limited learner's permit before they can obtain a limited provisional license.
Co-primary sponsor Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Yadkin, told the committee that the number of months is being shifted to nine, which she described as a compromise after discussions with the insurance industry.
Sawyer said Georgia also has a 12-month waiting period, while Virginia is at nine months and South Carolina and Tennessee are at six months.
The rest of the bill is unchanged from what passed the Senate Transportation committee Feb. 17.
The bill would allow the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles to hire third-party contractors for providing driver's education road tests.
It also would shorten from six to three months how long a driver's license permit holder would have to wait before being able to drive between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The bill would strike a requirement that only the DMV can provide a road test for those ages 16 and 17 years old.
"We're trying to solve a problem and help bridge the gap for these road tests until the pandemic is over," Sawyer said. "I know the calls about this issue are increasing to my office, and the offices of the other bill sponsors."
Sawyer said that when it comes to reducing the waiting period from six to three months on driving between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., "the goal is being more aligned with surrounding states."
"We realize the freedoms that having a driver's license can bring, including being able to get a job."
N.C. Transportation Department spokesman Steve Abbott said Feb. 17 that "we will work with the sponsors as that bill goes through the legislative process."
A legislative agenda presented Feb. 4 to the DOT's board of directors included "a request to allow private or school road tests to stand in for DMV road tests for teens in the graduated license program."
SB69 would require third-party contractors to receive DMV certification that its training complies with DMV criteria for conducting a road test.
The contractor would be able to charge a DMV-approved fee for conducting a road test. That fee would be subtracted from the overall fee for obtaining a license.
Prospective driver's license applicants still would be required to have at least 60 hours of driving a motor vehicle before being issued a limited provisional license.
Those drivers still could do no more than 10 hours of driving in a week and still be required to do at least 10 hours of nighttime driving.
