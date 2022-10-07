Drivers will find limited parking options Saturday because of the Carolina Classic Fair and the Wake Forest football game

The proximity of two popular events — the Carolina Classic Fair and Wake Forest’s football game against Army at 7:30 p.m. at Truist Field — will limit parking options in that area Saturday evening.

Alternative parking will be available in the Wake Forest satellite lots, the university said.

Parking at 2400 Reynolda Road will be free for Wake Forest fans, the university said. A shuttle will be provided to and from Truist Field.

It will pick up and drop off people in the parking lots of Joel Coliseum.

Parking at 3730 University Parkway will be $15 in advance and $20 on Saturday, the university said. A free shuttle will be provided to and from Truist Field.

It also will pick up and drop off people in the Joel Coliseum lots.

Public parking lots off Shorefair Drive and in the Midway area in the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds are unavailable Saturday because of the Carolina Classic Fair, a fair spokesman said Friday.

The City of Winston-Salem operates the fair.