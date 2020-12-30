Driving home with a drink? Forsyth County deputies will take a common-sense approach in following Cooper's order on carry-out mixed beverages in residents' vehicles

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies will take sensible steps in following Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order that allows cocktails and other mixed adult beverages to be transported through carry-out service, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

"We will handle each event with a 'common sense' approach …looking at the totality of each situation," Chief Deputy Rocky Joyner said.

Restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars and some distilleries are allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery by third-party groups up until 2 a.m. Deliveries must be completed by 2 a.m. as well.

The N.C. Sheriff's Association is questioning the legality of how cocktails and other mixed adult beverages can be transported through the carryout service.

The governor's Executive Order No. 183 permits one to-go/delivery drink per person over the age of 21. The delivery person must verify that each individual ordering a to-go drink is at least 21.

The to-go drink "shall not be larger than the permitted seller's standard size of a mixed beverage drink for on-premises consumption," according to the order. Establishments are "not to expand their mixed beverage menu to sell multiple drinks in one container."