Driving home with a drink? Forsyth County deputies will take a common-sense approach in following Cooper's order on carry-out mixed beverages in residents' vehicles

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies will take sensible steps in following Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order that allows cocktails and other mixed adult beverages to be transported through carry-out service, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
"We will handle each event with a 'common sense' approach …looking at the totality of each situation," Chief Deputy Rocky Joyner said.
Restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars and some distilleries are allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery by third-party groups up until 2 a.m. Deliveries must be completed by 2 a.m. as well.
The N.C. Sheriff's Association is questioning the legality of how cocktails and other mixed adult beverages can be transported through the carryout service.
The governor's Executive Order No. 183 permits one to-go/delivery drink per person over the age of 21. The delivery person must verify that each individual ordering a to-go drink is at least 21.
The to-go drink "shall not be larger than the permitted seller's standard size of a mixed beverage drink for on-premises consumption," according to the order. Establishments are "not to expand their mixed beverage menu to sell multiple drinks in one container."
LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said that her agency is concerned about how the COVID-19 outbreak has economically affected local businesses and want to ensure that they remain in business.
The (sheriff's office) "is a law abiding agency and committed to doing what is legal, what is moral and what is right," Millner-Murphy said. "The legal position of this matter is still to be the determined by the courts.
"We will continue to enforce the law just as we have before the Dec. 21 executive order was issued," Millner-Murphy said.
Cooper issued Executive Order No. 183, which permits businesses to offer carry-out and delivery of cocktails between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Businesses offering the option must hold permits from the state ABC Commission.
Under Cooper's order, alcoholic beverages in sealed containers are allowed in the passenger seats of vehicles.
However, existing state law doesn’t authorize mixed alcoholic beverages to be sold for carry out, and prohibits mixed adult beverages in the passenger areas of vehicles.
