Dropout rate improves slightly, but Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is still higher than most urban districts in state

The dropout rate in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools decreased from 2019-2020 to 2020-21 but remains among the highest of the state’s urban school districts, the school board learned Tuesday.

“One dropout is too many, however we are headed in the right direction,” Assistant Superintendent Fredricca Stokes told the board.

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction releases dropout data from districts across the state around this time each year, Stokes said. The state defines a dropout as someone who was previously enrolled in school during the reporting year, in this case 2020-21, but was not enrolled on Day 20 of the current year and cannot be accounted for. It does not include someone who transferred or who was suspended or ill.

According to the data, in 2019-20, the dropout rate in the local system was 3.06 per 100 students, the highest rate among the following school districts: Guilford, Cumberland, Wake, Durham and Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

That number dropped to 2.66 in 2020-21, which was second behind Durham’s rate of 3.20.

In all, 443 students dropped out of the local system in 2020-21 compared with 524 the previous year. The school with the highest number of dropouts was Glenn with 75, followed by Parkland with 67 and East Forsyth with 66.

North Forsyth High School had the biggest improvement, going from 56 dropouts in 2019-20 to 27 in 2020-21.

Hispanic students dropped out at the highest rate. Of the 443 who dropped out in 2020-21, 172 were Hispanic, 129 were black and 111 were white. More males (265) dropped out than females (178).

Stokes credited the school district’s social workers, counselors and graduation coaches with improving the dropout rate.

“They were out in July and August knocking on doors, inviting families back in schools,” she said. “Any student who did not show up, they went to their homes.”

Most students drop out because of chronic absenteeism that makes it difficult to catch up with their schoolwork. That absenteeism tends to be a pattern that starts in elementary school.

“It didn’t just start in high school,” she said.

Students also drop out because they are not engaged in their classes, Stokes said.

The school district is asking each school to come up with a dropout prevention plan to address chronic absenteeism. It also wants schools to develop a support plan for students who have dropped out this year and return in 2022-23.

In other news, the school board voted unanimously to keep masks optional in schools. The state requires each school board to vote on its masking policy each month.

The school district will soon begin posting daily COVID numbers from each school on its website. It had been posting numbers weekly. The county’s transmission rate is considered low.

From Feb. 26 to March 11, there were 104 COVID cases in the school district, according to Katie Key, the director of nursing for the school district.

