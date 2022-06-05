 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Drowning victim identified as 15-year-old from Winston-Salem

  • 0

The teenage boy who was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night has been identified.

Elijah Edward Wyatt, 15, of Winston-Salem was a student at R.J. Reynolds High School who had dreams of becoming a NAVY Seal.

He was found after a search of Belews Lake, officials say

Wyatt was found after a rigorous search that included a command site that was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp in Walnut Cove and the use of sonar.

Wyatt’s mother released the following statement thanking all involved in the search:

“We thank first responders from Stokes-Rockingham Fire and Rescue, Madison Rescue Squad, Belews Creek Fire and Rescue, High Point Fire Department and dive team, Stokes County Emergency Services and EMS, N.C. Wildlife, Stokes County Fire Marshal’s office, N.C. State Emergency Management," she said. "One man from one of the agencies was crying on shore with me, heartbroken by the tragedy. They were so loving and supportive and kind as my world shattered. We appreciate all they did to find him quickly while supporting us in the process. Many don’t get paid, they’re volunteers and just care, that’s why they do it. They mean so much to families like mine.”

People are also reading…

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Harold Linder officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel.

A gofundme has been set up.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After more than 20 years in prison, a Winston-Salem man is reclaiming his life

After more than 20 years in prison, a Winston-Salem man is reclaiming his life

Henry Jerome White prayed to God that he not die in prison. God answered his prayers. After 26 years, White, 54, is out. But he had a long journey, which included having his murder conviction upheld in 1998 despite a state appellate court finding that a Forsyth County prosecutor illegally used race to dismiss two potential Black jurors. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal to meet newcomer Casper Ruud in French Open final

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert