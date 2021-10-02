DSS no longer in court helping tenants avoid eviction

Forsyth County officials say Department of Social Services staffers working in small claims court to help tenants avoid eviction were told July 29 they could no longer do that, in a move that the officials say makes it harder to get tenants the money they need to stay in their homes.
Shontell Robinson, the deputy county manager, said that Magistrate James Deaton also told staffers that magistrates would no longer consider whether tenants had applied for emergency rental assistance funds, when deciding eviction cases.
The new directives came just days before one chief district court judge retired and another assumed office. Robinson said the retiring judge, Judge Lisa Menefee, had supported the in-court effort to help tenants. The DSS staffers were in court to work with tenants to apply for help under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP.
Chief District Court Judge Victoria Roemer, whose appointment was announced July 8, took office on Aug. 1. Roemer said in an email to a Journal reporter that she has "not discontinued any practice that was in effect before I became Chief," and has not had "any input into what is happening in eviction court."
"I was not appointed chief magistrate until Aug. 1," she said. "I have no idea what happened on July 29." Deaton, asked for comment, referred questions to Roemer.
Roemer did not respond when asked how she plans to deal with Forsyth County's request to resume the in-court DSS help for tenants.
Dave Plyler, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, wrote Roemer on behalf of the full board on Sept. 9, asking her to bring the social services staff back into court.
Plyler also asked Roemer to issue rules he said were recommended by the U.S. Treasury Department for local court systems: That landlords must apply for ERAP help before starting eviction proceedings, and that judges put evictions on hold for tenants who are in the application process.
Winston-Salem and Forsyth County officials have millions of dollars available through the federal program for helping tenants. Some $10 million has already been provided to tenants.
Victor Isler, the director of the county DSS, said during an interview before the in-court program ended that his staffers made a real difference in some eviction hearings.
"If the magistrate facilitating the hearing wants to confer with the DSS representative about the status of an (ERAP) applicant, that is possible," he said. Isler said a decision on some eviction cases was postponed under the program to see how the application fared for rental assistance.
Isler said the DSS staff did not automatically become involved in each eviction case during the time they were available in the courtroom.
"If the magistrate wants to confer with the DSS representative about the status of an application, that is possible," he said. "We do not have the authority to assert ourselves in every hearing. We are present when asked."
Roemer supervises the magistrates who hear cases in eviction court and other small claims actions.
In two emails, Roemer and Chad Carter, her assistant, did talk about why Roemer believes that a judge should not be a involved in a tenant's case.
"(Roemer) believes it is improper for her or any judge to be involved in these matters outside of the courtroom," Carter wrote. That means "the judge is not a participant in the hearing and is not involved in any way with these cases (inside the courtroom or outside the courtroom)," Roemer added in another email.
The problem is that "the cases might come before the judges, which would then be a conflict of interest issue requiring the judge to recuse him/herself," Carter explained.
Housing Justice Now, a community group that has been advocating for bans on evictions during the pandemic, complained in a Sept. 13 news release when social services were no longer going to court hearings:
"For a short time, a representative from (the DSS) ... assisted tenants who were at immediate risk of eviction in completing their applications for rental assistance and helped a number of people avoid being put out of their homes," the group said.
In response to Deaton's directive to no longer work in court, the county set up a table outside the small claims court so that tenants could stop there and find out about the assistance program. The small claims court where eviction cases are heard is in the Forsyth County Government Center, which is under the county's control.
But Robinson said she wonders how much help the county can really give if magistrates are not willing to take into account whether a tenant has applied for ERAP help.
"If they are not going to consider it, we don't know how fruitful it is for our staff to be in that lobby," Robinson said.
Robinson, speaking to county commissioners on Sept. 2, said that "when Judge Menefee retired, one of the first actions was to kick DSS out of eviction court."
Roemer pushed back hard against the implication that she had limited access to the court.
"I have not and am NOT preventing ANYONE from being in court for eviction hearings," Roemer said. "If you state that in your article, it would be blatantly untrue."
Robinson said the question, though, is whether DSS staffers can play an active role in eviction cases.
"It is important for us to be in the courtroom to provide this service, and for the magistrates to consider ERAP applications during eviction hearings," Robinson said.
Plyler, in his letter to Roemer, said federal officials have asked courts to put evictions on hold when a tenant is applying for ERAP money.
"Because of the pandemic, that problem is increasing," Plyler told a reporter on Thursday. In his letter to Roemer, Plyler said the county needs "your partnership to protect landlords and renters and make programs like ERAP as effective as possible."
