DSS no longer in court helping tenants avoid eviction

In response to Deaton's directive to no longer work in court, the county set up a table outside the small claims court so that tenants could stop there and find out about the assistance program. The small claims court where eviction cases are heard is in the Forsyth County Government Center, which is under the county's control.

But Robinson said she wonders how much help the county can really give if magistrates are not willing to take into account whether a tenant has applied for ERAP help.

"If they are not going to consider it, we don't know how fruitful it is for our staff to be in that lobby," Robinson said.

Robinson, speaking to county commissioners on Sept. 2, said that "when Judge Menefee retired, one of the first actions was to kick DSS out of eviction court."

Roemer pushed back hard against the implication that she had limited access to the court.

"I have not and am NOT preventing ANYONE from being in court for eviction hearings," Roemer said. "If you state that in your article, it would be blatantly untrue."

Robinson said the question, though, is whether DSS staffers can play an active role in eviction cases.