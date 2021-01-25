Duke Energy customers will pay about 75% of coal-ash clean-up costs instead of 100%. Settlement reached Monday.

"Customers benefited from the use of these coal power plants in delivering reliable and affordable energy in North Carolina.

"We have argued that Duke Energy mismanaged the mitigation of coal ash ... we believe the cost of cleaning up coal ash may have been less, and that's what this settlement achieves," Stein said.

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said the settlement "clearly has great significance for ratepayers."

"Settling the issue in this way offers a greater degree of certainty about what customers can expect with their energy bills moving forward."

Political angle?

There likely was a political element to the settlement given the state Supreme Court has shifted from 6-1 Democratic leaning to 4-3 following the November election.

Stein said reaching the settlement provides "some certainty for ratepayers over the next decade."

"There may be different utilities commission (members) and different Supreme Court (members) in the future that may see these cases differently.