Duke Energy exec named company's NC president

The executive managing Duke Energy’s interactions with state regulators will become the utility’s North Carolina president as the Charlotte-based company awaits approval of a plan to meet mandated emissions-reduction targets.

Kendal Bowman will officially step into her new role Jan. 1 when she succeeds Stephen De May, who is retiring after 33 years with the company, Duke announced Monday.

In her current role as vice president of regulatory affairs and policy for North Carolina, Bowman, 50, guides Duke’s relations with the N.C. Utilities Commission. That includes shepherding the company’s carbon plan, which will serve as Duke’s roadmap for meeting state-mandated goals to reduce carbon dioxide emissions at least 70%, compared to 2005 levels, by 2030 and reach carbon-neutral status by the middle of the century.

Carbon dioxide is the leading contributor to human-caused climate change.

Legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last October established the emissions targets and set a Dec. 31 deadline for the utilities commission to approve a carbon plan for Duke. The company has submitted four proposals, with climate and energy advocacy groups offering their own alternatives.

In her new role, Bowman will oversee Duke’s operations serving about 3.7 million electric and 786,000 natural gas customers in North Carolina. She also will lead regulatory and government relations, and community affairs, the company said.

De May has been with Duke Energy since 1990 and has served as its North Carolina president since November 2018. His previous roles at the company included treasurer, senior vice president of tax, vice president of energy and environmental policy, head of the business unit finance and corporate finance groups, and director of the company’s former real estate development business, Crescent Resources.

“Throughout his career, Stephen has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to our company, our customers and our employees,” said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and CEO. “Through his work, he consistently positioned Duke Energy for success, whether through financing the company’s growth cost-effectively, advocating for our customers’ interests during federal tax reform or advancing our clean energy transition in North Carolina together with our many stakeholders.”

Bowman served as deputy general counsel for Duke Energy, managing all legal state regulatory functions for North Carolina, and was associate general counsel for Duke’s natural gas arm, Progress Energy, in North Carolina and South Carolina. She also led the federal legal regulatory affairs group and was responsible for all Federal Energy Regulatory Commission matters for Progress Energy Carolinas and Progress Energy Florida.

Bowman has been with the company since 1999.

“Kendal’s solutions-oriented approach brings together diverse interests to achieve productive outcomes for our state,” said Julie Janson, executive vice president and chief executive officer for Duke Energy Carolinas. “Advancing the clean energy transition will require steadfast collaboration and addressing challenges in new ways, and I’m thrilled Kendal will be at the helm for Duke Energy in North Carolina.”