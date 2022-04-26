 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duke Energy increased wind, solar capabilities 20% in 2021

Duke Energy increased its capacity to produce renewable energy by 20% in 2021, but wind and solar accounted for a slightly lower percentage of its actual power generation compared to 2020, the company announced Tuesday.

As Duke continued to retire coal-burning operations, nuclear power (35%) remained only slightly behind natural gas (36%) in the company’s mix of electricity generation last year, according to the company’s annual update on environmental, social and governance issues.

Nuclear power remains a key element in Duke’s gradual shift away from fossil fuels.

The company reiterated in the report that it plans to seek regulatory approval to “keep our assets operating for up to 80 years” at its 11 nuclear stations in North and South Carolina.

Coal, meanwhile, accounted for 29% of Duke’s capacity but 22% of power produced last year.

The company has retired 56 coal units, representing approximately 7,500 megawatts, since 2010, and plans to eliminate coal-fired operations by 2035 if it gets regulatory approval to do so.

‘NC leads the way’Charlotte-based Duke, North Carolina’s largest utility, added 1,800 megawatts of renewable energy capability in 2021, bringing its total for wind and solar to 10,500 megawatts.

Duke’s largest renewable gains were in North Carolina, where it brought 436 megawatts online followed by Florida (429), Oklahoma (351) and Texas (332).

The wind and solar gains in 2021 allowed Duke to “remain on track” to meet goals of 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2025 and 24,000 by 2030, the company said.

For 2021, wind and solar accounted for 9% of Duke’s total capacity, up from 5.6% a year earlier. But renewables accounted for 5% of the actual power generated by the company in 2021 compared to 5.1% in 2020.

The company has set a target of 40% renewable energy by the middle of the century.

Wind (nearly 3,000 megawatts in 2021) continued to outpace solar (almost 2,000 megawatts) in Duke’s clean energy portfolio.

Duke generated close to 54,000 megawatts across all sectors in 2021.

‘Readying the system’

Tuesday’s report comes at a critical time for Duke.

A draft of its plan for reducing carbon dioxide emissions at least 70% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels and reaching “net-zero” status by 2050 is due to the N.C. Utilities Commission May 16, with approval expected by the end of the year.

Those thresholds were key planks in climate legislation passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last year.

“Our entire company is focused on achieving our goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, while maintaining affordability and reliability for our customers and delivering returns to our shareholders,” Duke CEO Lynn Good said in the report. “We are collaborating with stakeholders and transforming and readying the system to decarbonize our generation fleet.”

Duke said in its report Tuesday that as of the end of 2021, it had cut carbon emissions by 44% compared to 2005. That’s the equivalent of taking 13 million vehicles off the road.

Carbon dioxide is the leading contributor to human-caused climate change.

Duke said in the report it “helped attract” approximately 12,500 jobs and $6.2 billion in investment in 2021. More than 5,130 of those jobs and nearly $2.5 million in investment were in North Carolina.

Lynn Good, CEO for Duke Energy

Good

 David Rolfe/Journal

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

336-727-7204

