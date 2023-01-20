Duke Energy seeks 16% rate hike

Duke Energy customers in the Triad would pay nearly 16% more for electricity by 2026 if state regulators approve a request for three annual rate hikes.

The $823 million in additional revenue would partially fund nearly $4.2 million in planned improvements to the electric grid as the Charlotte-based company enters the initial stages of a plan approved Dec. 30 by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to slash carbon dioxide emissions 70% compared to 2005 levels by 2030 and reach “carbon-neutral” status by the middle of the century.

A typical Duke Energy Carolinas customer would experience monthly electric-bill increases of $12.54 in 2024, $3.90 in 2025 and $3.18 in 2026, the company projected.

“Our customers expect us to deliver reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy every day,” said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “We’re very mindful of the financial pressures our customers face. Our rates are well below the national average, and we remain committed to keeping rates as low as possible.”

Duke Energy Carolinas serves about 2 million households and businesses in central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte, Durham and the Triad. This is the first rate case the utility has brought to regulators since 2019.

The company said it has cut more than $140 million in annual operating costs since its last rate hike.

“Those savings will be passed on to customers in this case,” Duke said in an announcement accompanying its request to the utilities commission Thursday.

Cost to customers

If the rate hikes are approved, the typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would have a bill of $134.63. The average home electric bill nationally is $161.81, according to the Edison Electric Institute Summer 2022 Rates Report.

Clean-energy advocates noted Friday that grid enhancements are necessary to prevent service interruptions like the weather-related Christmas Eve blackouts that impacted hundreds of thousands of customers.

“But note that years of investment in natural gas and coal infrastructure have led us down the path of rapidly increasing rates,” said Ward Lenz, executive director of the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association. “Should the utility move forward with additional natural gas facilities, customers should expect additional rate increases in the years to come.”

Duke plans to increase its use of natural gas to generate electricity as the company continues to shutter coal-fired power plants. Natural gas emits about half the carbon dioxide – the leading human cause of climate change – that burning coal does.

Duke considers the limited use of natural gas a bridge that will allow for the gradual incorporation of renewable energy, a strategy panned by critics.

“Instead, we should invest in renewables as their costs continue to decrease, while historically volatile natural gas prices continue to increase,” the NCSEA’s Lenz insisted.

Duke said improvements supported by the rate increases also would ready the grid for renewables and the growing demand for electric vehicle charging.

Along with the rate request, Duke also is asking for utilities commission approval of programs to help make homes more efficient and help customers struggling to pay their bills.