Duke Energy, solar firms settle on 'bridge rate'

When Dave Hollister took his first leap into a then-fledgling renewable energy industry, residential solar power was still a novelty in North Carolina.

In fact, Hollister, now the president of Weaverville-based Sundance Power Systems, was responsible for a historic milestone in the state’s transition away from energy generated by burning fossil fuel when he negotiated North Carolina's first "net-metering" agreement in 1989.

That arrangement allowed Hollister to be credited by French Broad Electric Membership Corp. for unused power generated by solar panels on his Madison County home and transferred to the local co-op so it could be sold to other customers.

More than three decades later, Hollister again found himself negotiating terms of a net-metering deal with a utility — this time on a grander scale.

Hollister’s company is one of three providers looking to protect their shares of North Carolina’s residential renewable energy market as the N.C. Utilities Commission considers a proposal from Duke Energy for how home solar customers are credited for the surplus electricity they return to the grid.

“I’m getting tired of having to fight this fight,” he said of the quest for fees, formulas and incentives that protect the investments of homeowners who go solar.

‘Bridge to the future’

Sundance, along with Southern Energy Management in Raleigh and Cary-based Yes Solar Solutions, negotiated a settlement with Duke that would allow residential solar customers to continue being credited and charged for electricity at equal rates for up to 15 years.

The agreement was filed with the N.C. Utilities Commission May 20 as a stipulation to Duke's November petition asking for approval of a metering plan that varies the rates of credits to residential solar customers based on the time of day and overall electricity demand.

That proposed rate structure was part of a settlement agreement reached in November between Duke Energy, the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association; the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of Vote Solar and the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy; Sunrun Inc. and the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Last week's settlement establishing a "bridge rate" comes two months after a coalition of 17 North Carolina solar providers — including the three that negotiated the interim rate — argued in a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper that Duke’s net-metering proposal could reduce the value of home solar customers’ investment by 25% to 35% because their overall credits would be lower.

Top executives from the three companies involved in the latest negotiations said their agreement with Duke protects solar customers’ investment in the technology.

“It’s not perfect but it really is a bridge to the future,” said Yes Solar Solutions president Stew Miller. “It also gives us time to put together a net-metering plan with incentives that are concrete.”

In its original net-metering proposal, Duke said reductions in credits to solar customers could be partially offset with an upfront incentive worth thousands of dollars. However, solar leaders fear the utilities commission will reject that portion of the plan.

A similar incentive was part of Duke’s net-metering proposal in South Carolina. That plan went into effect Jan. 1 — without the incentive.

“What happened in South Carolina is why we did this,” Hollister said. "That ended up being a very bad deal, and we didn't want to see the same thing in North Carolina.

Some South Carolina solar providers have said business has slumped since the new plan went into effect.

Hollister suggested it ultimately may be up to the N.C. General Assembly to pass legislation ensuring that effective incentives are part of residential solar rules.

Last week's settlement commits Duke and the companies to "vigorously advocate in North Carolina for approval" of incentives.

Protecting the customer

The solar companies and Duke also discussed building consumer protections into a net-metering plan, but those elements “were not fleshed out,” said Bob Kingery, co-owner of Southern Energy Management.

North Carolina has attracted a share of unscrupulous companies that misled customers with hidden costs and inflated projections of how much money they'll save on their monthly electric bills, he noted.

Much of the customer disenchantment to this point also has been tied to misinformation about Duke’s rebates for new solar customers, added Hollister.

Duke's $62 million program, which is in its fifth and final year, offers $4,000 to homeowners and $30,000 for businesses to help cover the upfront cost of solar panels.

Some providers have led customers to believe they were guaranteed a rebate, but there was a limited pool of funds available. This year, for example, Duke received more than 3,400 applications but distributed about 800 rebates totaling $3.4 million.

That means more than three-quarters of applicants got no rebate from the company this year, which came as a shock to some customers who had factored the funds into their solar panel project budgets.

Offering detailed information about the process of buying and installing solar panels, as well as simplifying the rate and fee structure, would help insulate customers from dishonest dealers, Hollister suggested.

In the meantime, the time provided in the settlement gives Hollister some hope that decades after he negotiated the state's first net-metering agreement, his fight for a rate and fee system he considers fair to customers and solar providers may finally end.

“I think we can find a solution by 2027 that everyone can live with,” he said.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.