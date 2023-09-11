Concussions, particularly those suffered after age 24 or with loss of consciousness, can lead to a faster rate of cognitive decline later in life, according to a Duke Health study released last week.

The study involving white male twins found that even a single traumatic brain injury at any age was associated with worse cognitive function in later life, independent of genes and environmental factors.

Understanding the effects of a traumatic brain injury "could lead to earlier interventions that could potentially delay or prevent the onset of dementia,” said lead author Marianne Chanti-Ketterl, an assistant professor in Duke’s Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences.

The findings appear online in the journal Neurology and are the latest results derived from the long-running Duke Twins Study.

Researchers analyzed data from a cache of 8,662 white male twins who served during World War II; the registry of twin veterans formed the basis of the subsequent studies.

Between 1990 and 2002, researchers conducted telephone screenings of the participants every three to four years to review their cognitive status. Those screenings provided 12 years of follow-up analyses that included a cognitive score measuring function over time.

Traumatic brain injury data included: the history of occurrence of a brain injury severe enough to require medical attention or cause a blackout; the presence and duration of the loss of consciousness; the number of such injuries; and the person’s age when the injury occurred.

Among the study participants, 25% reported having had a traumatic brain injury.

In the current analysis, the researchers found that a twin who had any history of a traumatic brain injury or suffered a concussion registered lower cognitive status than his non-concussed brother at age 70.

Chanti-Ketterl said the findings in twins "provide unique insights because they inherently rule out genetic risk factors or many early life exposures that confound non-related study participants."

The researchers further controlled for alcohol overuse, smoking and additional factors that could account for cognitive differences within twin pairs.

“Our knowledge and understanding of these injuries has greatly increased," Chanti-Ketterl said. "This study demonstrates the importance of treatments for head injuries and the need to minimize or prevent these injuries.”

More than 3 million Americans are diagnosed with concussions annually.

Symptoms continue to affect 30% of patients three months after injury, with adolescents experiencing an even higher risk of delayed recovery.

Chronic migraine headaches, learning and memory problems, exercise intolerance, sleep disturbances, anxiety and depressed mood are common symptoms.