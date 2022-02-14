Duke's Belews Creek plant will be one of last to burn coal

Many U.S. utility companies continue to accelerate the pace of plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

Duke Energy, whose electric utilities serve nearly 8 million customers in five states, is one of those power-producing giants shifting to renewable energy to meet its own goals and government-mandated standards.

But in that transition, Duke's Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County will be one of the company’s final two holdouts in the shift from emission-heavy coal-fired power production.

Duke announced Wednesday that it aims to reduce coal’s contribution to the company’s energy production to less than 5% by 2030 and to eliminate the use of coal by 2035.

Belews Creek, which opened in 1974, and the Cliffside Steam Station at the Rogers Energy Complex, which straddles the Cleveland County and Rutherford County line, are expected to be the last of Duke’s facilities in the Carolinas to move on from coal-burning operations, according to the company’s timeline.