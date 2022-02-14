Duke's Belews Creek plant will be one of last to burn coal

Many U.S. utility companies continue to accelerate the pace of plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.
Duke Energy, whose electric utilities serve nearly 8 million customers in five states, is one of those power-producing giants shifting to renewable energy to meet its own goals and government-mandated standards.
But in that transition, Duke's Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County will be one of the company’s final two holdouts in the shift from emission-heavy coal-fired power production.
Duke announced Wednesday that it aims to reduce coal’s contribution to the company’s energy production to less than 5% by 2030 and to eliminate the use of coal by 2035.
Belews Creek, which opened in 1974, and the Cliffside Steam Station at the Rogers Energy Complex, which straddles the Cleveland County and Rutherford County line, are expected to be the last of Duke’s facilities in the Carolinas to move on from coal-burning operations, according to the company’s timeline.
Those transitions signal the coming end of an era in coal-powered energy production that fueled the Industrial Revolution of the early 20th century and peaked in the U.S. in 2011, when coal-fired capacity reached 318 gigawatts. By the end of 2021, with the retirement of many coal-fired facilities, that figure had dropped by one-third to 212 gigawatts, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
As recently as 2005, coal accounted for more than half of Duke’s power generation in the Carolinas. The company says it has retired 56 coal units since 2010, and that coal-generated power now represents 16% of Duke’s production in the Carolinas.
Each individual unit produces electricity by burning coal in a boiler to heat water to produce steam. The steam, under tremendous pressure, flows into a turbine, which spins a generator to produce electricity.
A half-dozen Duke facilities in the Carolinas still use that process, said company spokesman Bill Norton.
In North Carolina, overall electricity production accounts for nearly one-third of greenhouse gas emissions, second only to transportation, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
Shift to gas
At Belews Creek, which has a workforce of 120 employees, two coal units remain in operation.
But after changes at the facility in 2020 and 2021, up to 50% of the plant’s power can be generated with natural gas, according to the company.
By 2035, Belews Creek will shift to 100% natural gas production but, without coal, the station’s current production capacity will be cut in half.
The complete changeover to natural gas will reduce emissions of carbon dioxide — the primary contributor to climate change — by 40%, Duke says.
That’s not enough for many of the company’s critics, who insist Duke’s expanding use of natural gas signals a lack of commitment to aggressively reduce its carbon footprint.
"Gas burns cleaner than coal, but still puts carbon dioxide in the air," said Bill Blancato, a Winston-Salem lawyer who serves as regional coordinator for North and South Carolina at Citizens' Climate Lobby, an international environmental organization. "If your boat is filling with water, reducing the rate from 10 gallons per hour to 5 only delays the time when you sink. You will still sink."
The company argues that natural gas allows it to reduce emissions while working to expand renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.
For now, Duke says it has reduced direct greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation by 44% from 2005 levels, the equivalent of removing 13 million gas-powered vehicles from the road, and that it is on pace to achieve goals of at least a 50% reduction by 2030 and to reach “net-zero” by 2050.
Net-zero means striking a balance between greenhouse gas emissions produced and the amount taken out of the atmosphere.
“As one of America’s largest electric and gas utilities, we and many of our stakeholders share the view that we can take a leadership role in tackling the greenhouse gas emissions associated with our business and value chain,” said Duke Energy Chief Sustainability Officer Katherine Neebe in the company’s announcement of its expanded targets. “Policy changes and technological innovation are expected to play a key role in meeting these enhanced goals.”
Coal ash disposal
Even after the shift from coal-fired energy production at Belews Creek is completed, coal's legacy will live on there in a very visible way.
Work has begun on a lined landfill for disposal of nearly 12 cubic yards of coal ash, the carcinogen-laden byproduct of burning coal, already stored in an unlined 270-acre basin at the site.
The cost of creating the landfill and transferring the stored ash there is estimated at $453 million, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said in July when it issued a permit to Duke for the project.
The work is a result of a 2020 settlement agreement and consent order between NCDEQ, Duke Energy, and community and environmental groups that sued the company over its coal-ash disposal at North Carolina facilities.
Seepage from the Belews Creek basin has contaminated groundwater on plant property and on one adjoining tract, but no drinking water supplies or recreational waters have been compromised, according to the company.
Cleaning up groundwater and monitoring water quality at the site for three decades after the transfer of ash is completed will cost an estimated $181 million.
The new landfill, which will be designed to hold more than 14 million cubic yards of ash, will stand 168 feet tall and rise about 125 feet above the adjacent Pine Hall Road.
Duke said it will take from the end of 2031 to the end of 2034 to move all coal ash at Belews Creek.
