What goes around comes around.

At least that’s the theory behind a deal between Durham County’s three primary government entities and a North Carolina solar company.

Durham County, the city of Durham and the Durham County Schools plan to spend millions of dollars to fund a proposed Alamance County solar farm from which they’ll actually get no electricity.

At least not directly.

Instead, the arrangement will allow the city, county and school system to “offset” their use of electricity produced by the burning of fossil fuels at Duke Energy facilities.

Projected offsets from the 35 megawatt facility – whose power will go to the Duke Energy grid – are 75% of the county’s electricity use, 50% for the city and 10% for the school system. All three will pay Asheville-based Pine Gate Renewables for power produced at the plant, then be credited proportionately by Duke, explained Randy Wheeless, a spokesman for the Charlotte-based utility.

“(The Durham partners) are the reason the project is getting built,” he added.

Paying for projects that reduce emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases has become a popular tool for companies and organizations looking to shrink their carbon footprints faster than they can slash climate-impacting pollution tied to their own operations.

That strategy plays into goals to reach “net-zero” as those companies and organizations essentially offset their ongoing emissions by the amount of greenhouse gases eliminated through the projects they funded.

That’s different than reaching “zero emissions,” which means eliminating all of an entity’s carbon pollution.

‘Single-largest impact’

In Durham, the county, city and school system have established initial goals of reaching net-zero and longer-term goals of reaching zero emissions and 100% non-polluting energy by 2050.

“The (solar farm) is the project with the single-largest impact on meeting our renewable energy and greenhouse gas emissions goals,” said Durham County Board of Commissioners Chair Brenda Howerton. “In addition to the environmental benefits, we are able to pay for the project as the clean energy is generated, avoiding the need for loans or bonds. That aligns with the county’s fiscal responsibility.”

The solar farm will be developed, owned and operated by Pine Gate Renewables, and still must get local and state approvals. The project is expected to begin production by the end of 2025.

The partnership is part of Duke Energy’s Green Source Advantage Program, which allows large customers to offset their power purchases through projects connected to the Duke grid. Customers receive renewable energy certificates, which they can use to offset their own emissions — as planned in Durham — or sell to other organizations looking to balance their own emissions.

“This project is critical to the success of our Carbon Neutrality and Renewable Energy Action Plan, but it also means progress toward our goals to bring cleaner air and a healthier environment to our Durham community,” said Mayor Elaine O’Neal.