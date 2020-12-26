Dwight Sparks: In that closeness we were passing more than love

My sister-in-law died on Nov. 7, my brother on Nov. 10 and my mother on Nov. 17th. And I tested positive on Nov. 9.
It was like the hounds of hell had been unleashed upon us. It was one after another. It came for us.
My mother was already in serious decline. She was not cheated out of many days, and all of us were coming to see her. That weekend, all of us but one came to see Mama. There was one who didn’t because someone in her family was sick, and she didn’t want to bring anything.
I spent eight hours in the ER in Forsyth waiting for them to find a room for her, and it was some of the best eight hours of my life. She told me how much she loved me. I went to answer questions from the nurse and when the test came back positive, I thought, ‘Oh my word. This is trouble.’
I stayed with my mother because I thought it could very well be the last time I see her. I decided it was worth the risk because I was with my mother, and I might not be again.
She came out after 13 days but I wasn’t prepared for how weak she was. We found a room in Hospice House in Dobson for COVID patients. She lasted two days.
I was on the obit desk back in 1970, and I wasn’t ashamed of how she died. People need to know. It’s a real person and yeah, I put it (that she died of COVID) in the first line of her obit. It killed her. That’s on her death certificate.
I think a mask is poor protection. It’s a little piece of cloth. I think that’s asking too much for a piece of cloth. But what did impress us was just how contagious it is. We loved our mother. We wanted to hug her, and she wanted to kiss us. It was unfortunate that in that closeness we were passing more than love.
Hopefully this vaccine takes care of things. The science has changed by the week. We will still get together. We’ve got a beach cottage rented for the summer. I’m hoping my wife and I aren’t down there by ourselves.
I think they’ll come.
Dwight Sparks, a retired journalist, lives in Davie County
336-727-7420
In this Series
A year like no other
-
Annette Beatty: We are capable of redefining ourselves
-
Clifford Owens:Like someone stabbing you in the heart
-
Marshall Marvelli: I want to be with my students
- 7 updates