Dwight Sparks: In that closeness we were passing more than love

My sister-in-law died on Nov. 7, my brother on Nov. 10 and my mother on Nov. 17th. And I tested positive on Nov. 9.

It was like the hounds of hell had been unleashed upon us. It was one after another. It came for us.

My mother was already in serious decline. She was not cheated out of many days, and all of us were coming to see her. That weekend, all of us but one came to see Mama. There was one who didn’t because someone in her family was sick, and she didn’t want to bring anything.

I spent eight hours in the ER in Forsyth waiting for them to find a room for her, and it was some of the best eight hours of my life. She told me how much she loved me. I went to answer questions from the nurse and when the test came back positive, I thought, ‘Oh my word. This is trouble.’

I stayed with my mother because I thought it could very well be the last time I see her. I decided it was worth the risk because I was with my mother, and I might not be again.

She came out after 13 days but I wasn’t prepared for how weak she was. We found a room in Hospice House in Dobson for COVID patients. She lasted two days.