Early morning apartment fire claims lives of infant, adult

The Winston-Salem Fire and Police departments are investigating an early Sunday morning fire at a local apartment that claimed the lives of two residents, including a 10-month-old infant.

Police said foul play was not suspected as of the time of the news release at 8:06 a.m.

Personnel from both departments arrived at 1:27 a.m. Sunday at 2809 White Meadow Lane, apartment C.

Fire personnel removed the three occupants from the apartment, and emergency lifesaving services were provided.

Police said that Anthony Lamont King, 21, of the residence was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 10-month-old male baby and an 18-year-old female were transported to a local medical facility, where the child later died from his injuries. Neither the female nor the infant have been identified by police.

The female is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the police's Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the deaths, while fire personnel are investigating the fire.

Next of kin have been notified.