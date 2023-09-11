A Winston-Salem man was killed early Monday morning during an argument at the apartment complex off Burke Village Lane.

Winston-Salem police responded at 1 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Burke Village Lane.

Officers found Gevontae Daeron Morrison, 26, at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Morrison, who lived at Ferrell Court, died at the scene.

Morrison's death is the 36th homicide of 2023, compared with 26 homicides during this same time period in 2022.

Police believe that Morrison was arguing outside the apartment complex with unknown individuals.

Police said Morrison was walking to his car after the argument when someone shot at him multiple times before fleeing the area.

Police said that multiple witnesses refused to cooperate with the officers on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Monday morning homicide follows the fatal stabbing of a Winston-Salem man Friday night during a fight in the city’s northeastern section.

Police responded at 10:33 p.m. to the 200 block of Moses Lucas Court on a reported vehicle crash, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Dymar Tavion Singletary, 24, of Harrison Avenue, and Dasean Latrell Thomas, 25, of White Rock Road, suffering from stab wounds to their upper torsos, police said.

Singletary and Thomas were inside a vehicle that was involved in a crash in the parking lot, police said.

The two men were taken to a local hospital, where Singletary died from his injuries, police said.

Thomas was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Investigators determined that a fight happened in the parking lot of Kensington Village apartments involving Thomas and another person, police said.

During the fight, Thomas and Singletary were stabbed with a knife, police said. Thomas and Singletary then got in a vehicle in the parking lot, with Thomas in the driver’s seat. The vehicle then struck a pedestrian in the parking lot, police said.

That person was trapped underneath Thomas’ vehicle until emergency responders arrived on the scene, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. Police didn’t identify that person.