State Treasurer Dale Folwell faces an uphill climb in his bid for North Carolina governor in 2024, according to two early polls, including one done by high-profile conservative groups.

But some political analysts believe that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s frontrunner status for the GOP nomination with his embrace of polarizing rhetoric carries significant risk to the party as a whole in the November 2024 general election.

The latest statewide poll from SurveyUSA, released last week and sponsored by conservative groups Civitas and John Locke Foundation, found Robinson with support from 43% of 707 likely Republican primary votes. That included 51% from potential Triad primary voters.

Meanwhile, Winston-Salem native Folwell was fourth at 4% overall and 7% in the Triad.

Tom Campbell, with NC Spin, predicted in an April blog that North Carolina Republicans will have a “Come to Jesus” moment about Robinson’s candidacy and ultimately support Folwell.

Robinson is the first Black person to be elected as lieutenant governor in the state, but his stances have garnered him little support among Black voters in the state, who tend to lean Democratic.

In North Carolina, the lieutenant governor has a limited role, mostly presiding at times over state Senate floor sessions.

Folwell has cited his four terms in the N.C. House, as deputy Commerce Department secretary and two terms as state treasurer as his credentials for being governor.

“The root word of governor is to govern, and I am uniquely qualified to be the CEO of the largest business in North Carolina,” Folwell said.

In response to the two polls, Folwell said they "reflect one public servant who actually shows up and does their job with character, compentecy and common sense versus one who shirks his duties that voters pay him to do.

"It's walk versus talk, and taxpayers are sick of it."

Other candidates

In the SurveyUSA poll, two potential, but undeclared, candidates in former congressman Mark Walker and state Agriculture commissioner Steve Troxler had 9% and 8% in support, respectively.

About 37% of potential statewide primary voters were undecided.

Like Folwell, Walker also has Winston-Salem ties. He’s graduate of Piedmont Bible College, now Carolina University and was ordained at Calvary Baptist Church.

“Mark Robinson’s lead in the gubernatorial race is roughly correlative with his strong name recognition and favorability among likely GOP primary voters,” John Locke Foundation president Donald Bryson said in a statement.

“However, with over a third of voters still undecided, there is still time for other candidates to make their case to voters over the next 10 months.”

Left-leaning Carolina Forward’s poll also shows Robinson being several dozen percentage points ahead of Folwell.

The High Point University poll conducted in March focused on the favorability rating of the two perceived governor front-runners: Democratic attorney general Josh Stein and Robinson. No other declared or potential governor candidate was included.

Robinson was viewed favorably by 22%, unfavorable by 21% and unsure or not familiar from 57%.

Stein was viewed favorably by 19%, unfavorably by 23% and unsure or not familiar from 58%.

To put the poll into context, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper was 46% favorable and 34% unfavorable, the Republican-controlled N.C. Supreme Court was 40% favorable and 26% unfavorable, and Republican-controlled General Assembly 39% favorable and 27% unfavorable.

Poll officials said Robinson and Stein “were in a similar situation of relatively low-name recognition among the survey respondents.”

“That’s one of the things I guess about a gubernatorial campaign, or a U.S. Senate campaign or a presidential campaign, is that there will be a lot of money, a lot of actions trying to raise the profile,” Martin Kifer, chair and associate professor of political science and director of HPU, told Wilmington TV CBS17.

Folwell campaign

Folwell declared his candidacy on March 25, citing his dogged belief that North Carolinians want a governor dedicated to leading — rather than sociopolitical attacks.

Folwell said some of his confidence that a run for governor is viable comes from having received the second-highest number of statewide votes by a Republican in 2020 at 2.81 million. He trailed just Steve Troxler’s 2.9 million for state Agriculture commissioner.

Folwell had 12,143 more votes than Robinson, who was third at just more than 2.8 million, as well as former President Donald Trump at 2.76 million, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis at 2.66 million and GOP governor candidate Dan Forest at 2.59 million.

“My core supporters will be those who have heard and seen that when it comes to saving lives, minds and money, I have performed in all my previous and current positions,” Folwell said. “They want me to extend that to being governor.”

Folwell does not concede that Robinson is the front-runner, stressing that “nothing Mark Robinson has said or done has influenced me in any way, shape or form” in terms of running for governor.

“Within the state GOP, I am convinced they want someone who attacks problems, and not people, and offers solutions,” Folwell said. “The GOP has never been about any one person in North Carolina, nor should it be. I’m going to let him be who he is, and I’m going to be who I am.

“It’s about conservative principles, and I’m the one who had a track record for following those,” Folwell said.

Folwell acknowledges that he is viewed as prickly by some North Carolinians, including within his own party. He has a knack for latching onto a perceived injustice with a clinched bite, sometimes to his own detriment.

During his two terms of treasurer, Folwell has butted heads with the state’s largest health-care systems, including encouraging state legislators from both parties to introduce bills to rein in patient costs and reduce the amount of patient medical debt.

Robinson candidacy

As Robinson has sought higher-profile status by attending regional and national conservative and far-right-wing conferences and events, his divisive comments have gained national recognition as well.

In October, Robinson faced calls for him to resign as lieutenant governor from elected officials and LGBTQ advocacy groups over comments he made criticizing sexual education and likening gay and transgender people to “filth.”

In a speech he delivered in November 2021 at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, Robinson compared being gay to “what the cows leave behind” as well as maggots and flies, who he said all serve a purpose in God’s creation, according to news reports.

In a CNN profile on Robinson posted Friday, the cable news organization focused on Robinson having “a long history of remarks viciously mocking and attacking teenage survivors of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., for their advocacy for gun control measures.”

“In (social media) posts after the shooting, Robinson called the students ‘spoiled, angry, know it all CHILDREN, ‘spoiled little bastards,’ and ‘media prosti-tots.’ “

Robinson has said he can separate his personal and public-office views, including how he would serve as governor.

Kifer told the Journal last week that the HPU Poll will be challenged in how to present poll questions to address Robinson’s divisiveness.

“That may be a difficult question to pose and analyze at this point,” Kifer said.”

“I think we would have a variety of people on the poll, and folks will be able to see their relative levels of support/favorability.

“Maybe later we can get a better look at the effects of having particular people on the ballot for other partisans,” Kifer said. We are a ways out from primary season and there are a lot of state and national developments that might be relevant.”

National profile

Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, considers the North Carolina governor’s race as the most intriguing for the 2024 cycle and a current toss up in his Crystal Ball projections.

Sabato said the biggest factor in the governor’s race is North Carolinians’ recent preference for a Democrat in the seat.

“By 2024, (Republicans) will have held the executive mansion for just four of the last 32 years,” Sabato said.

Sabato said Stein’s success in winning two attorney general races “may be similar to another Democratic Josh who was just elevated from attorney general to governor — Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro.”

“Like Stein, Shapiro compiled a winning electoral record in his own right, but was helped by a controversial opponent.

“In North Carolina, Republicans also seem likely to produce such a candidate.”

Sabato said that despite “a trail of problematic comments, Robinson has established a strong rapport with Republican primary voters — a December poll from the Differentiators (a GOP firm) found him polling at 60% in a hypothetical primary scenario.”

Sabato said Folwell, as well as a faint appeal for Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis to run for the GOP nomination, “would be ‘safer’ choices than Robinson.”

“But, may also be harder sells to a GOP primary electorate.”

“At this point, Stein against Robinson clearly seems the likeliest general election scenario — tellingly, in his announcement video, Stein singled out Robinson.”

Sabato warned that Robinson could become “the next Doug Mastriano,” the failed Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor back by former President Donald Trump.

“Still, North Carolina is a tougher state for Democrats than Pennsylvania.

“Though Robinson was running for a lower-profile office in 2020, and likely got less scrutiny than he would have as a candidate for governor, some of his more divisive statements were already public,” Sabato said.

Perspective

Campbell said in an April 6 post that Folwell was compelled to declare his candidacy before Robinson’s April 22 announcement.

“Political pundits are asking why Dale Folwell is running and why he announced so soon? The two-term treasurer would be a shoo-in for a third term, so why run?” Campbell asked.

“A two-word answer to both questions is: Mark Robinson.”

Campbell described Folwell as a “policy wonk” and Robinson as a “morality firebrand.”

Campbell said he questions whether Folwell would have run for governor if a less controversial candidate, such as Troxler or Walker, were the front-runner.

“I think the treasurer is convinced, as I have often stated, that if Mark Robinson wins the Republican gubernatorial nomination it will ensure that North Carolina elects another Democrat as governor, regardless of who that person might be,” Campbell said.

“There’s no question the outcome will be a defining moment for the GOP in North Carolina. Many of the Holshouser-Martin-Broyhill Republicans have either left the party or are have been hibernating since 2017.

“This gubernatorial primary will draw a line in the sand, forcing those in the party to choose sides.”

Campbell said “Democrats are praying that Donald Trump will be the GOP presidential nominee and Mark Robinson the gubernatorial candidate. They see that as their best chances for big blue victories in 2024.”

Campbell said his “spin” is that “I don’t see either Trump or Robinson becoming their party’s nominees.”

“I foresee Republicans having a ‘come to Jesus’ epiphany to avoid an Apocalypse. I’m not certain who the presidential nominee will be, but believe Dale Folwell will be the Republican nominee for governor.”