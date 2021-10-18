Early voting starts in Forsyth County municipal elections

Early voting for most municipalities in Forsyth County is underway at the county government center at 201 N. Church Street.
Election day is Nov. 2, but anyone who is eligible to vote in the towns and villages of Forsyth County can vote early in their town elections from through Oct. 30. Early voting began last Thursday.
Contests are taking place in Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, King, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown.
Winston-Salem is of course the county's largest incorporated place, but the city holds its elections on the same even-numbered years as the U.S. presidential election. High Point, which extends slightly into Forsyth County, also holds no election in 2021.
The central elections office is the only early-voting site for municipal elections, and ballots may be cast on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
There's also a day of early voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Photo identification is not required this year.
The deadline to register and vote on Nov. 2 has already passed, but people who are not registered can both register and vote during early voting.
As well, people can vote absentee by mail. To do that, a voter must turn in a request for an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. Oct. 26, and get the ballot back to the elections board by 5 p.m. Nov. 2, with a mailed-in ballot qualifying as valid if it is postmarked by election day and gets back to the office within three business days from the election.
Write-in votes are allowed for all the municipal elections, and in some of them pose the only chance for a contested race. The elections are all nonpartisan.
* In Bethania, Tom Beroth and Brent S. Rockett are the only candidates who signed up to run for the two available seats on the town board of commissioners. Both are incumbents.
* Mike Rogers is the only candidate on the ballot for the office of Clemmons mayor, but four people are in the running for three seats on the village council. They are Michelle Barson, Mary L. Cameron, Pamela "P.J." Lofland and Bradley Taylor. Rogers is currently a member of the council. Cameron and Barson are the incumbents in the council race.
* In Kernersville, Jenny Ingram Fulton and Dawn Morgan are contesting the mayor's office, where Morgan is the incumbent. There are 11 people are in the running for the five seats on the board of aldermen. They are Bill Apple, John Barrow, Toby Bost, Tammy Mills Coulter, Kenny Crews, James "J.R." Gorham, Kevin Hansford, Michael P. Lischke, Joe Pinnix, John Stafford Stanley and Chris Thompson. Fulton is currently on the council. Crews, Pinnix and Thompson are the incumbents in the council race.
* In King, five people are in the running for two seats on the city council. They are Tyler J. Bowles, Jonathan Carone, Jane Cole, Steven Hewett and Michael Lane. There are no incumbents running.
* In Lewisville, incumbent Michael Lee "Mike" Horn is the only candidate for mayor, while six people signed up to run for the six seats on the town council. They are Jeanne Marie Foster, Fred W. Franklin, Melissa Hunt, Kenneth M. "Ken" Sadler, David W. Smitherman and Jane Welch. All are incumbents.
* Rural Hall has four people running for two seats on the town council. They are Terry M. Bennett, Eddie Horn, Ricky S. Plunkett and Jesse Stigall. Plunkett and Stigall are the incumbents.
* Tobaccoville has one candidate for mayor, Myron W. Marion, and two candidates for two seats on the village council. They are Boyce E. Shore and Lori Shore-Smith, both incumbents. Marion is currently on the council.
* Walkertown has two candidates running for two seats on the town council. They are Vernon Brown and Peggy Leight. Both are incumbents.
