Early voting starts in Forsyth County municipal elections

Early voting for most municipalities in Forsyth County is underway at the county government center at 201 N. Church Street.

Election day is Nov. 2, but anyone who is eligible to vote in the towns and villages of Forsyth County can vote early in their town elections from through Oct. 30. Early voting began last Thursday.

Contests are taking place in Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, King, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown.

Winston-Salem is of course the county's largest incorporated place, but the city holds its elections on the same even-numbered years as the U.S. presidential election. High Point, which extends slightly into Forsyth County, also holds no election in 2021.

The central elections office is the only early-voting site for municipal elections, and ballots may be cast on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

There's also a day of early voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Photo identification is not required this year.

The deadline to register and vote on Nov. 2 has already passed, but people who are not registered can both register and vote during early voting.