The state elections board has approved the early voting schedule for Forsyth County, making one minor change to the plan approved by the Forsyth County Board of Elections on Aug. 6.
The plan designates 17 early-voting sites, including the main elections office in the Forsyth County Government Center on Chestnut Street.
Early voting starts this fall at 8 a.m. Oct. 15, and comes to an end at 3 p.m. Oct. 31.
In between those dates, early voting will take place on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Voters will have three Saturdays of early voting and two Sundays.
On the Saturdays of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On the last Saturday of early voting, Oct. 31, voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
That gives election workers a chance to start setting up for the general election on Nov. 3, a Tuesday.
During the two Sundays of early voting, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, the polls will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County, said the state board approved the local schedule with one change: On the last Saturday of early voting, polls will open at 8 a.m. The local board previously approved a 9 a.m. start time.
Since the hours on that day are regulated by law, the change was basically correcting a mistake by local officials in setting the hours differently than allowed.
The main elections office is on the second floor of the Forsyth County Government Building at 100 N. Chestnut St.
Although voters must vote at their own precincts if they vote on Nov. 3, people can cast ballots at any of the early voting sites. Each site is capable of providing a voter with the correct ballot style for that voter's home precinct.
The other early voting sites are:
- Brown & Douglas Community Center, 4725 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem
- Clemmons Branch Library, 3554 Clemmons Road, Clemmons
- Harper Hill Commons Shopping Center (next to Harris Teeter), 150 Grant Hill Lane, Winston-Salem
- Kernersville Branch Library (Paddison Memorial Branch Library) 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville
- Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville
- Mazie Woodruff Center, 4905 Lansing Drive, Winston-Salem
- Miller Park Recreation Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem
- Old Town Recreation Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem
- Rural Hall Branch Library, 7125 Broad St., Rural Hall
- Sedge Garden Recreation Center, 401 Robbins Road, Winston-Salem
- Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem
- Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem
- Walkertown Branch Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown
- Winston First Assembly of God, 3730 University Parkway, Winston-Salem
- Winston Lake Family YMCA, 901 Waterworks Road, Winston-Salem
- Winston-Salem State University Anderson Center, 1545 Reynolds Park Road
Although voters are not required to bring proof of identity to the polling place, they do have to provide proof of identity and residence if they want to both register and vote in the same visit during early voting.
People can use a North Carolina driver's license as proof or another official government ID. They can also provide bank statements or utility bills and the like to prove identity and residence. College IDs are also accepted.
Curbside voting is also available for people who are disabled and, in this age of COVID-19, for people who should not wear a mask or who are suffering actual symptoms of the coronavirus.
