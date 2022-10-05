Earn $10 by taking DOT travel survey distributed in Triad

People can earn a quick 10 bucks for filling out a travel survey that will be mailed out to selected households in the Triad, Winston-Salem officials said.

A "Triad Travel Counts" survey is being coordinated by regional transportation planners with the help of the N.C. Department of Transportation, and households can earn $10 or more for taking part.

Officials said the survey is meant to help them better learn when, how and where people in the Triad travel, whether for work, shopping, school or leisure.

Survey invitations will start arriving in mailboxes Oct. 10 in an envelope from NCDOT with the North Carolina state seal. The initial survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete, depending upon the number of people and drivers in the household. Households that participate will receive $10 after completing the survey online.

Residents who complete the survey will be offered an opportunity to receive an additional cash incentive, ranging from $10 to $50, by recording everywhere that everyone in their household travels on an assigned date. Households have the option of reporting their trips online, over the telephone, or with a smartphone app that will record their trips automatically.

The results of the survey create a snapshot of how residents use the transportation system in the region, officials said. Planners will use that snapshot to guide their plans for future transportation improvements.

Each household invited to the survey represents thousands of other households, with similar demands and needs in nearby neighborhoods that were not selected, the planners said, adding that a prompt response to the invitation ensures that each household’s experiences are reflected in the results.

For more information about the survey, visit TriadTravelCounts.com.