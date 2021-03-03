Earshot Music in Winston-Salem purchased by owner of Hippo Records in Greensboro

Earshot Music in Winston-Salem will reopen on Saturday as Hippo Records, said owner Patrick Lemons.

The store has been closed since last Sunday for some remodeling and restocking.

Lemons, the owner of the Hippo Records store at 2823 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro, bought the Earshot Music store at 3254 Silas Creek Parkway in Silas Creek Crossing shopping center on March 1.

This will be Lemons’ second Hippo Records location.

Alan “Phred” Rainey, the previous owner of Earshot Music, died in January after a long battle with leukemia.

“I was really sad to hear the news of Phred’s passing,” Lemons said.

Lemons, who lived in Winston-Salem from 2008 through 2009, said he had known Rainey since the early 2000s and would shop in Earshot Music, which once went under the name the Record Exchange.

Lemons said Rainey approached him about buying the store prior to his death.

“In the circumstances, I am definitely honored that he had an interest to want me to come in and continue on the legacy of the store,” Lemons said.

Lemons’ friend Gigi Galdo said Lemons is involved in supporting the community.