Earthquake recovery in Sparta not without its challenges a year later

SPARTA — Daniel Roten is not by nature a jumpy guy. Calm, clear-thinking and level-headed are more apt descriptors; they’re part of the job description for the emergency-services coordinator for Alleghany County.
Yet a year after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake — over in a matter of seconds on the morning of Aug. 9, 2020, felt as far away as upstate South Carolina and eastern Kentucky and causing millions in damage — Roten finds himself looking around when smaller aftershocks occur.
“We’re still having tremors,” Roten said. “Make no mistake; when we get a tremor, you stop what you’re doing for just a second. Especially if you’re indoors.”
Help in the form of disaster relief — financial and otherwise — has arrived from Raleigh and Washington. It could yet take years to fully rebuild. Challenges still remain, but the recovery is well underway.
Even as the tremors, caused by a fault line that runs through the center of town, cause temporary spikes in blood pressure.
“I’m not the skittish type, but when the jolts and bumps happen, the hair starts to stand up on the back of my neck,” Roten said.
No joking matter
The earthquake hit with no warning on a steamy Sunday morning mid-pandemic.
It didn’t take long for local residents to realize what had just happened. Old-timers know about a fault line that runs through the mountains and aren’t terribly shocked by the occasional small tremor.
“We were up and knew what was going on,” said 85-year-old Andrew “Jack” Wagoner last year while Gov. Roy Cooper was surveying the damage two days after it struck. “We’ve had little shakes, but nothing like that. The house started trembling, and it seemed like it took forever.”
The epicenter, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, was near Sparta, Alleghany’s county seat.
Jokesters in Winston-Salem and environs wasted no time circulating memes showing toppled lawn chairs with the caption “We Will Rebuild.”
But to homeowners and proprietors of small businesses looking at severe damage — more than $15 million and still counting in Alleghany County alone — neither the quake nor the aftershocks in following days were laughing matters.
“It wasn’t like a hurricane or tornado when you can just drive down the street and see everything that’s flattened,” Roten said.
More than 500 buildings in Alleghany, Ashe, Surry and Wilkes counties suffered damage ranging from cracked foundations to buckled walls, flooring and roofs; more than 60 percent of those structures sustained damage that will cost more to fix than 45% of their total value.
The county courthouse and public school buildings were damaged, as was Sparta’s sewer system.
For a small county with just 11,000 residents, the earthquake was a major calamity. And to the relief of many, the state wasted little time stepping in — and up — to help.
The quake didn’t rise to the level of direct federal intervention through FEMA, but Cooper’s declaration of a state-level disaster freed up already budgeted state aid and activated the U.S. Small Business Administration to oversee a low-interest loan program.
The General Assembly followed through in September and approved an additional $24 million for the region. A disaster relief office opened in Sparta, staffed by state employees to speed damage assessments.
More than $16.1 million has been approved and awarded for contracts to rebuild. Nearly $3 million has been spent to repair homes. Work on 68 houses has been completed and continues for another 41, with an average repair cost of $44,271.
“It’s a slow climb, but I feel good about the progress we’ve made,” said Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar. “There’s a lot of work left to do, and Raleigh has helped a lot. We’ll get there.”
Help for businesses
That’s not to say that the process has been entirely smooth. A disaster relief operation of this scale takes time to get in motion, and the shock of that has been felt, too.
“It looks to me that a lot of folks who needed help are getting help,” Roten said. “The biggest concern was businesses not getting help.”
One of those was the Tex Mex Riverside Restaurant, sitting just beside the Little River. Its owner, Juan Carlos Nordelo, escorted the governor inside last August to show what nature had wrought.
Cracks resembling a staircase formed in the basement walls. The sidewalk out front buckled, and the roof overhead bowed in a wave-like pattern. Water pipes burst — a common occurrence across Sparta — and caused additional headaches.
Nordelo felt let down when his application for a low-interest loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration was denied. “They said we didn’t have (enough) income,” he said.
In time, though, a loan was OK’d, and Nordelo was able to afford repairs other than those he’d done himself.
“We have three people working,” he said. “It’s better now. And I’m still working. That’s the big thing.”
In that regard, Nordelo should consider himself fortunate. Labor and qualified contractors are in short supply, a familiar refrain heard from employers everywhere.
“We just can’t find people to do the work,” Brinegar said.
The pandemic — and the recent resurgence — hasn’t helped speed recovery efforts, either.
“I’m just hoping that we’ll continue to stay open and not get locked down again,” he said. “We need everybody working and thriving to get through this.”
