Earthquake recovery not without its challenges a year later

It didn’t take long for local residents to realize what had just happened. Old-timers know about a fault line that runs through the mountains and aren’t terribly shocked by the occasional small tremor.

“We were up and knew what was going on,” said 85-year-old Andrew “Jack” Wagoner last year while Gov. Roy Cooper was surveying the damage two days after it struck. “We’ve had little shakes, but nothing like that. The house started trembling, and it seemed like it took forever.”

The epicenter, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, was right in the middle of Sparta, Alleghany’s county seat.

Jokesters in Winston-Salem and environs wasted no time circulating memes showing toppled lawn chairs with the caption “We Will Rebuild.”

But to homeowners and proprietors of small businesses looking at severe damage running to tens of thousands for individuals — more than $15 million and still counting in Alleghany County alone — neither the quake nor the aftershocks in following days were no laughing matter.

“It wasn’t like a hurricane or tornado when you can just drive down the street and see everything that’s flattened,” Roten said.